Did Sony PlayStation acquire the rights to Konami's Silent Hill and Metal Gear franchise?

According to another rumor floating around the internet, Sony PlayStation has purportedly purchased the rights to produce and distribute Konami's popular game series, with the prospect that this game might be unveiled by 2022.

Although significant suspects have now been identified, no detailed information or names have been revealed at this time.

"PlayStation has privately bought the rights to a top-rated Konami intellectual property, which might be the title I referred to in previous leaks," claimed the VGnewsinsider Twitter account, whose veracity is questioned.

"Major information next week," he added. He went on to say that he was referring to the week that had just started, or even the week after that because the time of day makes it impossible to decipher what he was saying. In any instance, they are only rumors at the time with no solid substance and should be handled as such.

There is one fascinating element, though. The same source earlier stated that the "very popular" series will return by the end of 2022.

Note: The information in this article is based on rumors and readers who take it with a pinch of salt.

PlayStation may have purchased the rights to a popular Konami intellectual property on a private basis

Video Game Leaks @VGnewsinsider PlayStation have privately acquired the rights to a very popular Konami IP, it is rumoured to be the game I referred to in my earlier leak. more info next week PlayStation have privately acquired the rights to a very popular Konami IP, it is rumoured to be the game I referred to in my earlier leak. more info next week

This report is also part of a stew of speculations that have been boiling for years. There have been whispers regarding the legendary Silent Hill exclusive, created internally by Sony or with another team for a long time. There are also reports regarding Metal Gear Solid's return, which might be a remake or a fresh creation from PlayStation Studios.

However, Konami appears to be planning to revive its well-known brands such as Metal Gear, Castlevania, and Silent Hill, thus such games may return. Meanwhile, she neglected to renew the Silent Hill Official website domain, which was taken advantage of by someone else.

Metal Gear

The Metal Gear Solid franchise has produced some of the best video games in the genre, as well as helping to establish the action/stealth genre. Obviously. There will be a giant elephant in the room depending on Hideo Kojima's involvement or input on future projects.

As proven by Death Stranding, Sony still has a solid working relationship with Kojima, so it's not out of the question. In any case, bringing Metal Gear back as a PlayStation first-party game would be the ideal way to do it.

Silent Hills

Silent Hill, widely recognized as one of the finest horror series of all time, was another genre-defining property. Since the abrupt termination of Silent Hills in 2015, fans have been clamoring for new Silent Hill titles.

Konami isn't exactly offering fans a vote of confidence, given Kojima's departure and his substantial participation in Silent Hills' creation. Like Metal Gear, the Silent Hill franchise has been dormant for much longer. Hence, Silent Hill's presence may help Sony.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar