Is Kojima Productions hiding a new Silent Hills Project from fans?

Hideo Kojima's work is the subject of frequent rumors and speculation. Not only has Kojima Productions demonstrated its ability to innovate with Death Stranding, but the developer’s final project at Konami was a now-cancelled Silent Hill.

Silent Hill P.T Version (Image via Youtube)

Fans can't stop speculating about what Kojima may do next. It's up to Kojima to launch a new round of rumors, revealing in a recent interview that Kojima Productions is now working on not one, but two projects.

Kojima discussed what he's working on for the year 2022 with the Japanese magazine Famitsu. Kojima was quick to respond, much to everyone's astonishment. Currently, Kojima Productions is working on two projects. The first was a "huge" game, while the second was a "new, tough" game. Regrettably, Kojima's descriptions for each project are limited to that. The rest is only a guess.

What Kojima Productions are hiding?

PT (Image via Youtube)

Silent Hill: P.T. was the newest edition of the seven-year-old Silent Hill franchise. P.T. stands for Playable Teaser, hence this game isn't considered a primary entry in the series. Players were rewarded with a concluding sequence, or a preview for the future title Silent Hills, after finishing the short game.

Welcome to Silent Hill (Image via Youtube)

Norman Reedus, Hideo Kojima, and Guillermo Del Toro's abilities were to be combined in a fantastical partnership for this new game. P.T. was a huge hit with fans, who were ecstatic to see such a hopeful come back to the franchise, and it was downloaded over a million times. Though, a few months later, when the entire project was cancelled, this dream vanished rapidly.

For well over a year, rumors have circulated that Kojima is working on a Silent Hill game with both PlayStation and Konami. Another report suggested that Kojima was working on a game for Xbox that was unusual in its integration of cloud game streaming. These and other speculations add a layer of curiosity to Kojima's latest confirmation.

Silent Hills Sign Board (Image via Youtube)

According to the most credible sources, Kojima Productions is working on a "huge" Silent Hill game with PlayStation and Konami, as well as a "new, tough" cloud game for Xbox. However, those are only two of the most widely circulated rumors. They're only rumors for now, so Kojima could actually be working on just about anything.

Silent Hill is a well-known and long-running survival horror franchise in the video game industry. After the cancellation of Silent Hills, the series' enormous and dedicated audience is eagerly expecting a new sequel.

Norman Reedus In Silent Hill PT (Image via Reddit)

To put it another way, if the projects come together and announcements are made, 2022 may be a very exciting year for Hideo Kojima fans. It's also feasible that the announcements will have to wait until 2023 or later since it's too early. In any case, fans may be certain that two Kojima Productions games are presently in development.

