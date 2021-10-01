Konami promises to fix eFootball 2022 problems in October 2022 update

Konami recently rebranded the iconic football simulator PES, or Pro Evolution Soccer, to eFootball and ditched the annual release model.

Instead, the game will progress in the form of annual updates. The initial version was recently launched and it was catastrophically bad for Konami. However, they've vowed to imminently offer fixes.

Konami vows to fix eFootball 2022

eFootball 2022, formerly known as PES, was released on Wednesday and quickly made a name for itself. Not even two full days into its shelf life, the game has become the worst-rated title ever on Steam. Such hatred and vitriol after a new release has seldom been seen before.

The game's graphics are horrendous, there are glitches galore but the problems don't end there. These foibles have effectively ended all prospective comparisons with FIFA 22, the most anticipated football simulator ever.

The poor graphics for eFootball 2022 have been well documented. (Image via Konami)

Fortunately for those who want to persist with eFootball 2022, there is some semblance of hope. Konami, in an official statement, admitted that the game was in shambles and have vowed to fix it.

Notably, Konami went so far as to promise a fix this month, which gives them 30 days to essentially clean up an entire game. Salvaging this mess in that amount of time would be impressive, to say the least.

However, one player pointed out the cost of the game. With eFootball 2022 arriving for free, it doesn't necessarily warrant incredible expectations. Coupled with that, the game ought to be applauded for straying away from FIFA's business model.

Haitch @Jedimynds @play_eFootball Game is free. And people are out here hating. FIFA fans would rather spend £70 on a football game you cannot tackle properly in. But just as long as it has real player names and the players look like them. They are happy with that. Respect to pes for being free & different. @play_eFootball Game is free. And people are out here hating. FIFA fans would rather spend £70 on a football game you cannot tackle properly in. But just as long as it has real player names and the players look like them. They are happy with that. Respect to pes for being free & different.

Still, most of the player base is vastly disappointed with the rollout thus far. Konami's headliner appears to be rushed. Considering the plethora of issues, it's possible that the game wasn't even ready for release.

There's a lot to fix, but fortunately, Konami is set on doing just that. Whether or not they accomplish their goal remains to be seen.

