PES fans troll Konami for poor graphics and glitches in eFootball 2022 on release date

eFootball 2022 has just been released and the reviews have not been kind. In addition to complaining about mobile-like gameplay, players are also finding hilarious bugs.

A video was posted on Twitter showcasing an amusing moment from the game. It shows Nicolás Otamendi struggling to keep the ball as Pepe keeps shoving him. However, what grabs the viewer's attention is the former's shoulder.

It keeps swerving unnaturally with Pepe even passing his hand through the player. Unsurprisingly, the video went viral.

However, a graphical glitch is the least of Konami's worries.

Has eFootball 2022 failed to deliver?

The Pro Evolution Soccer series has been rebranded as eFootball since its 19th installment was released. Suffice to say, the players are massively disappointed with the game. Long-time fans of PES have become exasperated with Konami, and some have even switched to FIFA.

eFootball 2022 launched yesterday across the following platforms - PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game instantly went on to become one of the worst-rated titles on Steam. Game-breaking glitches, unintuitive controls, and tepid graphics have left a bitter taste among players.

Here is an example of the broken physics in eFootball 2022:

Fans have already started comparing it to FIFA 22. Interestingly, there was a time when PES was considered the superior football game series. It had better AI, graphics, controls, and deeper gameplay modes. However, in recent years, FIFA seems to have taken a clear lead.

With that being said, players are back to making comparisons between the two. However, this time, FIFA proves to be superior:

Despite the scathing reviews, the situation may not be as bad as it seems. Konami may turn the game around in the near future through constant updates. They have previously stated that eFootball 2022 will be launched as a demo. In its current state, however, the game looks rather unfinished and stale.

