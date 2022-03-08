March 2022 PlayStation State of Play announced: Date, time, expected games, and more

With a massive roster of AAA IPs and top-tier studios, Sony’s gaming division, PlayStation, is undoubtedly one of the biggest brand names in the industry. The PlayStation console family has dominated the console gaming market for over two decades, going head-to-head with Nintendo and Xbox.

Sony has officially announced a PlayStation State of Play for March 2022. The event has been speculated and rumored for a while. It is expected to bring updates for some anticipated titles for the PS4 and PS5.

Full details: State of Play returns this Wednesday, March 9. Tune in at 2 PM PT for about 20 minutes of PS4 & PS5 first looks and updates, with a special focus on games coming from our Japan publishers.Full details: play.st/3Cnh1fe State of Play returns this Wednesday, March 9. Tune in at 2 PM PT for about 20 minutes of PS4 & PS5 first looks and updates, with a special focus on games coming from our Japan publishers. Full details: play.st/3Cnh1fe https://t.co/Rgp9GSX41h

Many industry veterans have speculated and anticipated the State of Play, and Sony has finally officially confirmed it.

The PlayStation State of Play returns on March 9, 2022

The PlayStation State of Play for March is set to return on March 9, 2022, at 2.00 PM PST / 5.00 PM EST / 11.00 PM CET / 3.30 AM IST (March 10) / 7.00 AM JST (March 10). The event, around 20 minutes long, will be live-streamed on all PlayStation social outlets, specifically Twitch and YouTube.

In the blogpost, Kristen Zitani, the Content Communications Specialist at Sony Interactive Entertainment, mentioned,

The show is clocking in around 20 minutes, give or take, with a special focus on highlighting great games coming from some of our beloved Japanese publishers, though we’ll have a few updates from other developers located around the world, too.

Fans have been speculating about the release of two games: GhostWire Tokyo and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. The former is an upcoming PS5/ PC exclusive supernatural-horror title by horror legend Shinji Mikami’s Tango GameWorks (Bethesda / Xbox).

While Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a collaborative title by Koei Tecmo Games and Team Ninja, set in a dark fantasy interpretation of the original Final Fantasy game.

Podcast Now @PodcastNow15 5 more days until *supposedly #HogwartsLegacy is shown, otherwise someone is Very VERY wrong. (I personally am not expecting it but we'll see) 5 more days until *supposedly #HogwartsLegacy is shown, otherwise someone is Very VERY wrong. (I personally am not expecting it but we'll see)

As for games by other developers worldwide, rumors have repetitively hinted towards Hogwarts Legacy. The action-adventure open-world RPG is set in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series.

Fans also expect to see a possible release date for God of War Ragnarok. The grandiose sequel to 2018’s Game of the Year, God of War, is PlayStation’s next-major first-party endeavor.

All-in-all, the March 2022 PlayStation State of Play certainly has fans holding their breath and wondering what to expect.

