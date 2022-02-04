Ghostwire: Tokyo - Release date, system requirements, and more

From being described as "paranormal" to "authentic Tokyo" by its developers in the latest video showcase, Ghostwire: Tokyo has marked its place as one of the hotly anticipated titles of the year. The game is slated to arrive later in March 2022 and fans were privy to new details and an extended gameplay preview this past Thursday.

Ghostwire: Tokyo deals with a paranormal invasion as all residents of Tokyo mysteriously vanish. The player controls Akito, with partner spirit KK, in his quest to eradicate the paranormal spirits from the streets. The combat for the game is unique and has been described as "karate meets magic" by combat director Shinichiro Hara.

When is Ghostwire: Tokyo releasing?

First announced back in June 2019, Ghostwire: Tokyo is going to be an action-adventure game with a heavy dose of horror elements and martial arts. The game is set to be released for PlayStation 5 and Windows on March 25, 2022. The title will reportedly be PlayStation-exclusive for at least a year before it debuts on Xbox.

Ghostwire: Tokyo @playGhostwire As Shibuya's citizens vanish in an unnatural fog, the masked occultist Hannya addresses the gathering evil spirits, proclaiming a new age.



In Ghostwire: Tokyo, master your powers as Akito, the only survivor who can face the unknown. As Shibuya's citizens vanish in an unnatural fog, the masked occultist Hannya addresses the gathering evil spirits, proclaiming a new age.In Ghostwire: Tokyo, master your powers as Akito, the only survivor who can face the unknown. https://t.co/H8Arx63RCB

The official description of the game states:

"Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist, causing Tokyo’s population to vanish in an instant. Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you FACE THE UNKNOWN in Ghostwire: Tokyo."

The showcase depicted a surreal Tokyo with a foreboding atmosphere. Akito has elemental abilities - wind, fire and water - that the player can utilize to defeat the paranormal creatures. The game also provides other equipment, such as a bow and arrow, and a grappling hook.

System requirements

Ghostwire: Tokyo's system requirements have also been revealed, and are as follows:

Minimum system requirements:

OS : 64-BIT WINDOWS 10 VERSION 1909 OR HIGHER

: 64-BIT WINDOWS 10 VERSION 1909 OR HIGHER Processor : CORE I7 4770K @ 3.5GHZ OR AMD RYZEN 5 2600

: CORE I7 4770K @ 3.5GHZ OR AMD RYZEN 5 2600 Memory : 12 GB RAM

: 12 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GTX 1060 OR AMD RX 5500 XT (VRAM 6 GB OR HIGHER)

: NVIDIA GTX 1060 OR AMD RX 5500 XT (VRAM 6 GB OR HIGHER) DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 20 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

OS : 64-BIT WINDOWS 10 VERSION 1909 OR HIGHER

: 64-BIT WINDOWS 10 VERSION 1909 OR HIGHER Processor : CORE I7 6700 @ 3.4GHZ OR AMD RYZEN 5 2600

: CORE I7 6700 @ 3.4GHZ OR AMD RYZEN 5 2600 Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GTX 1080 OR AMD RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6 GB OR HIGHER)

: NVIDIA GTX 1080 OR AMD RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6 GB OR HIGHER) DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 20 GB available space

Pricing and editions

The game has two editions which players can currently pre-purchase - Standard and Deluxe. Pre-purchasing the Standard edition gives the player the Hannya Outfit, while the Deluxe edition comes with the Streetwear Outfit Pack, Shinobi Outfit & Kunai Weapon.

Ghostwire: Tokyo @playGhostwire



Pre-order the Deluxe Edition digitally on the PlayStation Store and play 3 days early. Ghostwire: Tokyo launches March 25. Strike from the shadows with the Shinobi Outfit or save Tokyo wearing stylish Streetwear in the #GhostwireTokyo Deluxe Edition. beth.games/3HtR27F Pre-order the Deluxe Edition digitally on the PlayStation Store and play 3 days early. Ghostwire: Tokyo launches March 25. Strike from the shadows with the Shinobi Outfit or save Tokyo wearing stylish Streetwear in the #GhostwireTokyo Deluxe Edition. beth.games/3HtR27FPre-order the Deluxe Edition digitally on the PlayStation Store and play 3 days early. Ghostwire: Tokyo launches March 25. https://t.co/P4bMPPjTkK

Pre-purchasing the Deluxe edition through the PlayStation 5 Store also allows players early access to the game on March 22, 2022. The Standard edition is priced at $59.99 / INR 2,499 and the Deluxe edition will cost $79.99 / INR 3,099.

Also Read Article Continues below

According to the developers, Ghostwire: Tokyo is "truly Japanese" and a homage to Japanese folklore, with enemy archetypes such as yokais being featured in the game.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee