E3 2019: Shinji Mikami's next game revealed as "Ghostwire Tokyo"

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
9   //    10 Jun 2019, 17:49 IST

Ghostwire Tokyo
Ghostwire Tokyo

E3 is a place for surprise announcements and many of us were expecting a new game trailer or news especially from Tango Gameworks, the studio led by the father of survival horror-games, Shinji Mikami, the man who created Resident Evil and The Evil Within series.

Yet, none of us was probably expecting what we actually got. Shinji Mikami took the E3 stage of Bethesda to announce the studio's next big IP which is Ghostwire Tokyo.

Ghostwire Tokyo is an action adventure game, which many of us noted to be quite a departure from the survival horror genre Mikami generally likes to toy around with it. Even though Ghostwire Tokyo is an action-adventure title, the cinematic trailer of the same looks spooky and mysterious enough for one to ponder before booting up the game with lights off.

According to the official description of the game:

"After strange disappearances hit Tokyo’s population, it’s up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil. Armed with your own mysterious spectral abilities, you will face down the occult, unravel conspiracy theories and experience urban legends like never before," reads the official description. 

Ghostwire looks like a completely new type of action adventure where players will explore the streets of Tokyo. Rather than the usual zombies or gore horror, Ghostwire Tokyo looks to focus on occult related stuff and urban legends that envelopes the Japanese mythologies.

Also, if the trailer is any indication, then the main protagonist seems to be using a bow as well as other powers that he can wield. The combat in previous Tango Gameswork titles such as The Evil Within was also pretty good so good gameplay is expected from this highly anticipated title.

What are your thoughts about Ghostwire Tokyo? Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments down below. Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One E3 2019
