E3 2019: Every Press Conference Time & Date; Major Showcases & Games Confirmed

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 // 03 Jun 2019, 14:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

E3 2019

The biggest time of the year for video games every year is E3 and this year E3 2019 event is just a mere week away. To make things easier, below we have put out all the details regarding every press conference that's taking place this year along with their timing and date.

The Pre E3 conference starts from 9th June 2019, three days before E3 starts.

#1. Xbox's E3 conference:-

Sunday, June 9.

Time-:4.00 p.m. EDT/1:00 p.m. PDT

Major Showcase-Halo Infinite, Cyberpunk 2077, Gears 5.

#2. Bethesda's E3 conference:-

Sunday , June 9.

Time- 8:30 p.m. EDT/5:30 p.m. PDT

Advertisement

Major Showcase-Doom Eternal.

#3. Devolver Digital E3 conference:-

Sunday, June 9.

Time-10:00 p.m. EDT/7:00 p.m. PDT.

Major Showcase-TBA

#4. PC Gaming Show E3 conference:-

Monday,June 10.

Time-1:00 p.m. EDT/10:00 a.m. PDT.

Major Showcase-TBA

#5. Ubisoft's E3 conference:-

Monday,June 10.

Time- 4:00 p.m. EDT/1:00 p.m. PDT.

Major Showcase- Ghost Recons:Breakpoint, TBA.

#6. Square Enix's E3 conference:-

Monday, June 10.

Time- 9:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. PDT

Major Showcase- Marvel's Avengers, Final Fantasy 7: Remake, Dying Light 2.

#7. Nintendo Direct:-

Tuesday, June 11.

Time-12:00 noon/9:00 a.m. PDT.

Major Showcase- The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening, Fire Emblem:Three Houses, TBA.

Top games confirmed for E3 2019 are:-

Halo Infinte.

Gear 5.

Cyberpunk 2077.

Doom Eternal.

Marvel's Avengers.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Monster Hunter World:Iceborn.

Wolfeinstein:Young Blood.

Star Wars:Jedi Fallen Order.

Borderlands 3.

The Outer Worlds

Metroid Prime 4.

Apex Legends Season 2.

Code Vein.

Pokemon Swords and Shields.

Ori and the will of wisps.

FIFA 20.

Ghost Recons:Breakpoint.

With Sony out of the picture at this year's E3 2019 event, expect Microsoft to have the major attention. They recently confirmed that they will be showing 14 Xbox Game Studios title which are all likely to be Xbox exclusives.

Which E3 2019 showcase are you looking forward to the most this year? Tell us in the comments down below.Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.