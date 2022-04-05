5 best appearances of famous rappers in video games

Rappers and video games have formed a global circle for decades, from beat-'em-up Def Jam: Fight for NY, which included almost every rapper active in the early 2000s, to Dr. Dre's first song in nearly a decade, released earlier this year through GTA Online. Rappers are fans of video games, while video games are fans of rappers.

Rap music is frequently unpredictable, making it an excellent match for some high-octane video games. It appears in several sports simulation games and many action games.

Hip-hop and video games both changed perspectives when they first appeared in the 1970s, and both have since grown into mainstream industries, producing billions of dollars and altering the world of mainstream culture as people know it.

Top five appearances of popular rappers in games

5) Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has experimented in almost every media conceivable throughout the years, and he's most recently dabbled with streaming. Considering that, it's probably surprising that he's also appeared in several video games.

"True Crime Streets Of LA" was a box office hit, but the game wasn't without its skeptics. Some players didn't stick it out because of a forced tale, clumsy controls, visuals, and difficulty in loving the protagonist.

On the other hand, those that did were rewarded with unleashing Snoop Dogg of all people. Despite the terrible visuals, players could drive into the GTA-esque environment doing havoc as the Dogg Father himself. Worth the hours of playtime.

4) 50 Cent

Even outside rap, Curtis Jackson has had a decent career, notably in the film industry. He did, however, affect the video game business, experience working on two titles in the early 2000s. Unfortunately, neither 50 Cent: Bulletproof nor 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand were box office hits, but the latter garnered good reviews.

The plot of 50 Cent: Bulletproof centers on 50 Cent, a hip hop singer who seeks vengeance on the hitmen who attempted to assassinate him. Members of the G-Unit rap crew play as a gang in the game. Dr. Dre portrays a weapons dealer, Eminem portrays a corrupt cop, and DJ Whoo Kid describes himself as a man selling "bootlegged" G-Unit records from his trunk.

3) Eminem

Despite his enormous fame over the last three decades, Eminem's video game accomplishments are limited. Over the years, he's only appeared in two, the first being 50 Cent: Bulletproof. Eminem's sole other involvement in a video game was in Shady Wars, a freemium smartphone game he co-developed with Music Powered Games in 2017.

Shady Wars is a musical arcade game in which players play as Eminem, a well-known rapper. The objective of the game is to gather song lyrics while defeating several foes that fire at players continually. Players may choose from various skins for their avatar in the game. Slim Shady, equipped with a chainsaw, is the default, although players may also acquire a regular Eminem'skin and a variety of other rap characters.

2) Kanye West

While other prominent rap musicians have leveraged their popularity to cross-media, Kanye has only appeared in a few movies and a single video game. With their gigantic, record-breaking NBA 2K series' 10th anniversary edition, EA went all out. It had wild new player creation possibilities, trademark gameplay, and a lot more. There were also several intriguing hidden characters throughout the game. However, Kanye West was the most noteworthy.

The game aims to portray the experience of basketball, especially the National Basketball Association, as authentically as possible. NBA basketball games are mostly played with actual players, teams, and customizable players in various game styles. One of the new features is MyPlayer mode, which allows gamers to design their player and go through their entire NBA career.

1) Travis Scott

Travis Scott teamed up with Fortnite to give online players a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience. Travis unveiled a new song called The Scotts during the virtual event, which he co-wrote with Kid Cudi. His "Fortnite" show brought that character to life fantastically.

An asteroid collided with the ground in front of millions of viewers, resulting in a huge Scott rising from the blast and singing Sicko Mode, his chart-topping hit with Drake. Scott also took the players undersea and into space during the 10-minute concert.

Scott utilized the game to construct a psychedelic concert inspired by Cactus Jack's works, the rapper's moniker, and the record label's name. According to Epic, 12.3 million people attended the show, and 27.7 million saw it 45.8 million times throughout the five events.

