8 reasons why Fortnite is the best Battle Royale game ever

Fortnite is one of the best Battle Royale games available. This free game has allowed millions of players to enter a new dimension of the multiverse to play with over 200+ skins and characters in different POIs.

The concept of Battle Royale in the gaming industry provides players from different locations and devices to compete with each other online. The objective - be the last man standing!

Fortnite Battle Royale was soon released to the public, free of cost for all players who have availability on various platforms ranging from console to PC.

Even though the game concept is the same, there are several components and elements that Fortnite provides to its community and player-base for experience and use.

8 reasons why Fortnite is the best Battle Royale game

1) Storyline

The Fortnite universe provides an immersive and thrilling storyline. No other game has yet come close to the various breathtaking moments of the game. These storylines are experienced through daily challenges, changes on the looped island, and interactive, eye-catching live events.

2) The adventurous island

It's a looped island that players can't wait to explore. Loopers drop onto an island that contains different POIs and secrets to gear up and fight their way through their opponents.

3) Building mechanics

One of the key aspects that separates it from the rest of the Battle Royale game is its building mechanics.

This is one of the first-ever battle royale games that focus on weaponry combat and builds structures that may provide users with an advantage based on their ability to use it.

4) Wide range of weapons and items

A wide range of weaponry and items of different variants motivate players to use and fight them. Several weapons are adapted from real-life franchises, including Star Wars, Marvel, DC, etc.

5) Skins and cosmetics

Skins and various cosmetics make Fortnite all the more attractive and addictive to play. These cosmetics, ranging from more than 1000, can be purchased, redeemed, or won through various methods.

6) Competitive arena

The game's competitive side provides the ground with a proper balance between players to showcase their skills to win exciting prizes and cash rewards. Top pro players demonstrate these skills and motivate young loopers to participate and showcase their mantle.

7) Fun game modes

Apart from traditional solos, duos and squads, there are other fun modes. The popular creative mode was added where players were allowed to design their games and maps for other loopers to play online.

8) Unique graphics and game design

Even after having several in-game features, it still provides a unique game design that is not visible on other battle royale maps. The game looks very presentable and likable with their growing years around the community.

