Why the thought of 'No Build Fortnite' is infuriating players

The Fortnite community is currently divided over the arrival of a 'No Build' mode. Leaks have suggested that a game mode that removes buildings and edits is in the works, and it might be released in Chapter 3 Season 1 or later.

While some players are eager for this massive change in the meta, others are infuriated that Epic Games will alter the core mechanics of its Battle Royale game.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are still working on the "No Builds" LTM, in the LTM you will still be able to pickaxe things but you won't gain any mats.



Considering we now have sliding and the Tactical Run mechanic is in the works, i assume that the LTM will release later this season or next season! Epic are still working on the "No Builds" LTM, in the LTM you will still be able to pickaxe things but you won't gain any mats.Considering we now have sliding and the Tactical Run mechanic is in the works, i assume that the LTM will release later this season or next season!

Here's a rundown of the entire controversy over the upcoming No Build mode in Fortnite.

Will a No Build mode in Fortnite be disastrous?

Over the years, Fortnite has made a name for itself for being the most unique Battle Royale game in the world. Unlike PUBG and Call of Duty Warzone, where matches largely revolve around gun fights, players are expected to build and edit structures to win in the Epic Games title.

Of course, an opponent can be eventually eliminated with a weapon. However, building and editing structures helps loopers gain a tactical advantage before engaging in gun fights.

One of the biggest reasons Fortnite is still relevant after four years is its meta. A plethora of changes have been made to the map, weapons, skins, vehicles, and features, but building and editing have always been pivotal for victory.

Hence, players who've spent countless hours getting better at editing and building are strictly opposing the inclusion of a No Build mode. For veterans, it is unfair that the developers are compelling them to unlearn their skills and compete with new players.

Some of the more considerate and less sweaty players believe anyone can be a decent Fortnite player with some practice. They don't need to grind for 10 hours a day to understand the basics.

On that note, a Redditor believes if there's a new player who cannot devote this much time to getting better, there's a possibility that they've chosen the wrong Battle Royale title altogether.

Casual and new players support No Build mode

In contrast, a notable number of players (especially casuals and new players) seem delighted that Epic Games is considering a No Build mode. Since their first match, they have witnessed how sweats can stomp them in seconds with their unbelievably fast building and editing skills.

It won't be an overstatement that getting good in Fortnite requires effort and time, which is something that casual players cannot afford. They just wish to enjoy the game after a long day, and not get outplayed by someone who dedicates 12+ hours to gaming.

Factors like device play can also affect the building and editing skills of players. Naturally, someone playing on a high-end PC with a 240hz monitor will outshine a mobile player, even if they've put an equal amount of time into learning.

With cross-play enabled, it is certainly a matter of concern for players with low-end devices. They might feel neglected when, in reality, they love playing the Battle Royale title as much as anyone else.

MeganekkoSama @TheOtakusCookie @FortniteGame Make cross play optional. The difference in capabilities of a controller and keyboard-mouse are obvious. Nerf the build placement time so that cheaters and macroing cant ruin the game. No one wants to get a castle built on them in less than ten seconds. Also just punish cheaters. @FortniteGame Make cross play optional. The difference in capabilities of a controller and keyboard-mouse are obvious. Nerf the build placement time so that cheaters and macroing cant ruin the game. No one wants to get a castle built on them in less than ten seconds. Also just punish cheaters.

Both factions of the community have valid concerns and arguments. It's up to the developers how they wish to satisfy the player base while also keeping the game's integrity intact.

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway and in terms of content, Epic Games has undoubtedly set a benchmark. The game seems to be in its best state ever, and the momentum should ideally continue with the upcoming seasons as well.

