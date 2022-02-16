"Competitive isn't needed:" Fortnite pro Ninja's controversial take on competitive side of the battle royale

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is one of the most popular and outspoken players when it comes to Fortnite.

Arguably, both Fortnite and Ninja have had co-dependent success stories. Without the battle royale, Ninja may not be where he is today. Conversely, without Ninja, the battle royal may have never reached the heights of popularity.

Blevins still plays the game and gives his opinion on its direction any chance he gets. In a recent stream, he spoke about how it is trending upward for casual players and how the competitive side isn't a necessity.

Ninja believes Fortnite is more for casual players than competitive players these days

YouTuber Reisshub gathered clips from Ninja's stream and gave his own opinions on what the iconic streamer said. The topic focuses on casual players having opportunities to win.

Ninja started by responding to a user in his chat who stated that Fortnite isn't good for casual players any more. He brought uo the game's SBMM as one reason that casual players can still perform well in their lobbies.

NAE Comp Report @NAEcompReport Ninja giving his thoughts on comp Fortnite 🥷



Thoughts? Ninja giving his thoughts on comp Fortnite 🥷 Thoughts? https://t.co/gzCEbNsLHH

He then spoke on on how some games need a competitive scene to be successful, but not all:

"The competitive community needs to exist in order for games to thrive, personally, for all games. However, battle royales? I don't know, man. I think I'm changing my stance on the battle royale section of it all."

He mentioned Call of Duty: Warzone and its competitive scene, saying that there is nothing like the FNCS for Warzone. According to him, competitive tournaments in battle royale games elongate the game's life, but overall, are just for fun.

Aykera @aykeraa @Cented7 @NAEcompReport The thing is, if any other company sees the backlash that certain items cause, they will immediately make a change... It's not about not being "professional". It's constant frustration out of people who play a game competitively and there is 0 change 95% of the time. @Cented7 @NAEcompReport The thing is, if any other company sees the backlash that certain items cause, they will immediately make a change... It's not about not being "professional". It's constant frustration out of people who play a game competitively and there is 0 change 95% of the time.

Ninja equated the lack of competitive need with the toxicity from the title's professional scene. Toxicity is found all throughout gaming. He said:

"Every competitive community is toxic. Literally every single one of them. At the end of the day, they're the ones playing and the people who aren't as good as them are making the rules and balancing the game that they know best. So they're never pleased."

Responses to his comments may just prove that he's right regarding the unprofessional nature of the game's competitive players.

