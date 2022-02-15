Fortnite concept skin draws inspiration from Valorant's Viper

A Fortnite player shared a skin concept that embodies the toxicity of the Battle Royale.

The concept artist, known as Rage, can be found on Twitter. The skin is named T.O.X. and is strikingly similar to another game's resident toxic character, Viper of Valorant.

The Battle Royale has had some incredible concepts created over the years with some even making it into the game. With the similarities drawn between Midas and Chamber, among others, one could see this happening someday.

Skin concept brings Viper from Valorant to Fortnite

A look at Viper in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

This isn't a one-to-one copy of Viper from Valorant to Fortnite, but it is very close. The color scheme of black and green is identical and even the stance is familiar.

Of course, the same type of abilities and powers wouldn't be found in the T.O.X. skin. Rarely do skins get added with special skills aside from those that are a part of a collaboration or NPCs.

Regardless, T.O.X. would make for a wonderful skin in the game. It would be a toxic player's dream to drop onto the island with a skin that just screams toxicity.

Online gaming is in the middle of an extremely toxic culture at the moment. Toxicity in the form of emoting after kills, calling others names, or even straight up harassing others online is far too prevalent nowadays.

While this skin obviously wasn't made with that in mind, it would certainly be fitting for the toxic environment that Fortnite matches sometimes become.

It is clear that the playerbase is interested in seeing more of these fanmade skins making it to the game. It would definitely add more incentive for creators to show off their artistic abilities.

Also Read Article Continues below

T.O.X. could possibly be added to the list of skins that were designed by a player that Epic Games decided to put into their game. If chosen, it would join the likes of Aura, Tender Defender, Boxer and Boxy, and Meowscles.

Edited by Siddharth Satish