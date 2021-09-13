All Viper lineups for Valorant’s Fracture

Valorant dropped a new map in Episode 3 Act 2, called Fracture, where players need to pick up a good controller agent like Viper to grab a win.

Valorant comes with a large pool of agents who are assigned with a set of unique abilities, depending on their role and playstyle. Among them all, Viper has turned out to be a top controller agent after the major buff she received in the 2.06 Valorant patch update.

Fracture has two attacking sides with defenders in the middle. The map favors the attackers, mostly until the players can turn the tables with their tactics. A strong defense requires a good controller agent like Viper.

Players can dominate the map with Viper if they have adequate lineup knowledge. However, to learn and discover new lineups, they also need to have proper map awareness.

Fracture has multiple entrances to the site which are hard to resist. However, executing Viper lineups during the matches can prevent the enemies from pushing to the site. Thus, Viper can turn out to be a good pick for Fracture.

Fracture callouts in Valorant

Fracture has an H-shape layout design, with two attackers sides connected by zip lines. The map is split into two contrasting environments, with several entrances to both the sites. The defender spawn lies in the middle of the map.

Fracture minimap. (Image by Riot Games)

Before beginning with the Viper lineup guide, it is essential for players to get familiar with all the map callouts for Fracture in Valorant.

Attacking Viper Lineups on Valorant's Fracture

Attacking A Site

To dominate the A site, one of the easiest Viper Toxic Screen lineups will be from Attackers Side Spawn itself. The players need to move to the corner and place the crosshair at the object near the ziplines. The placement should cover all entrances found on the left side of the site.

Viper's Toxic Screen lineup for attacking A Site in Valorant's Fracture. (Screengrab from Brush/YouTube)

However, for the post plant, Snake Bite lineups are useful enough to delay the defuse without being involved in a direct gun battle. The players need to go to the A Dish and face against it for attacking A.

From there, they must shoot the first Snake Bite while aiming for the Dish's edge, followed by another one at the edge of the building.

Attacking B Site

While attacking the B Site in Valorant's Fracture, Viper's Toxic Screen and Poison Cloud can really help in delivering a dominant display. For the Poision Cloud, the player needs to stand in B Tree or specifically - in front of the boxes.

They must aim high till the crosshair is at the same level as the building's edge. After that, throw it in the air to make it drop at the B Tower entrance, close to B Site.

However, for the Toxic Screen lineup, players can scoot a little closer to the right side of the B Main entrance. Here, they must place the screen in such a manner to separate the main plant area of the B site.

This will be an ideal lineup if players want to make an aggressive push to the site.

However, for the post-plant Snake Bite lineups, the player needs to go to Attacker Side Spawn and stand in a corner. They must face the "Alpha Sector" board and place the crosshair horizontally to the green dot on the wall.

The crosshairs should be placed in the sky. The players can then shoot to make it drop on the boxes at B Site.

Defending A Site

Toxic Screens can help a lot in defending a huge Valorant map like Fracture. To defend A Site, the player can stand at the A Link entrance and place the line to cut off the A Ropes and A Hall.

Viper's Toxic Screen lineup for defending A Site in Valorant's Fracture. (Screengrab from Brush/YouTube)

Whereas for Poison Cloud, players can execute a one-way smoke at the A Drop. One has to stand at the edge of A Drop and throw it on the pole by moving a bit forward. This will help in creating the smoke, which will aid in defense.

Viper's Poison Cloud lineup for defending A Site in Valorant's Fracture. (Screengrab from Brush/YouTube)

The players can stand on the stairs of the A Site and throw the Snake Bites from there. This will hinder enemies from rushing to the site and pouncing on the player.

Defending B Site

For the Toxic Screen lineup at B Site of Valorant's Fracture, the player has to stand at the entrance and aim low to the ground to make it pass through the B Tunnel. This will block the entire entrance to the site.

Viper's Toxic Screen lineup for defending B Site in Valorant's Fracture. (Screengrab from Brush/YouTube)

Other attackers' entrances can also be blocked by the Poison Cloud. The player needs to go to the B Tower and throw the orb. They must aim for the slope and specifically - a bit away from the corner.

This will help the orb land up at B Bench and create a one way smoke. Through this tactic, the player can easily spot the incoming attacker's position and knock them down from the B Tower.

However, for the Snake Bite, the player can shoot them from the B Tower. They must aim for the B Bench to prevent themselves being pushed into the site.

