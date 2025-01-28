Valorant: Complete Tejo Fracture guide

Valorant's latest Agent, Tejo, is one of the best choices for Initiator on Fracture. The map's compact but crooked spike plant sites on the map suit Tejo's utility kit exceptionally. Fracture has a typical two-site layout with mechanical elements such as the ropeways to move from one area to another. Tejo shines on this map due to his ability kit, which combines intel gathering and dealing damage.

Read on for detailed insights on how to approach the Fracture map with Tejo in Valorant.

Disclaimer: These are general workarounds on how to efficiently use Tejo's abilities in Valorant's Fracture map and are subject to change according to the in-game situation.

Valorant Tejo Fracture guide: How to use Stealth Drone

Tejo equips a Stealth Drone that he can launch forward and control. The Stealth Drone is useful for checking corners of the site to detect enemies or to collect information about the opponent’s position. It fires a single pulse that suppresses as well as reveals enemies hit by the pulse. Remember to deploy the Stealth Drone from a safe location as Tejo is susceptible to attacks while using the drone.

Attacking A-site option 1

Stealth Drone for Attacking A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy Tejo’s Stealth Drone from the Attacker’s Spawn to scout the A-Ropes area on A-Site.

Attacking A-site option 2

Stealth Drone for Attacking A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Stealth Drone from A-Hall to scout for enemies at A-Main and A-Site.

Attacking B-site option 1

Stealth Drone for Attacking B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy the Stealth Drone from Attacker’s Spawn to check for enemies on B-Main of the B-Site in Valorant’s Fracture map.

Attacking B-site option 2

Stealth Drone for Attacking B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Stealth Drone from B-Tree to scout for enemies approaching from the back of B-Site through B-Generator.

Defending A-site option 1

Stealth Drone for Defending A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Use the Stealth Drone to scout for enemies pushing from A-Hall.

Defending A-site option 2

Stealth Drone for Defending A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy the Stealth Drone from A-Link to scout for enemies approaching from A-Dish.

Defending B-site option 1

Stealth Drone for Defending B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Stealth Drone from B-Canteen to scout for enemies approaching from B-Main.

Defending B-site option 2

Stealth Drone for Defending B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Stealth Drone from B-Tower to check the B-Arcade area at the back of B-site.

Valorant Tejo Fracture guide: How to use Special Delivery

Tejo’s Special Delivery is a grenade that sticks to the surface upon landing and concusses enemies caught in its area of impact. This ability is super useful for concussing enemies hiding in tight spaces of Valorant's Fracture map.

Attacking A-site option 1

Special Delivery for Attacking A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Special Delivery grenade on A-Hall to concuss opponents trying to push from A-Ropes.

Attacking A-site option 2

Special Delivery for Attacking A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy the Special Delivery grenade at A-Site to concuss enemies holding position on A-Main or behind the boxes.

Attacking B-site option 1

Special Delivery for Attacking B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Right-click to launch Tejo’s Special Delivery grenade to let it bounce off the wall and land deep into the B-site.

Attacking B-site option 2

Special Delivery for Attacking B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Special Delivery grenade from B-Arcade towards B-Tower to concuss enemies holding position inside the tower.

Defending A-site option 1

Special Delivery for Defending A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Right-click to launch the Special Delivery grenade towards A-Drop. This will allow the grenade to bounce off the wall and concuss enemies pushing from A-Dish.

Defending A-site option 2

Special Delivery for Defending A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Special Delivery grenade from A-Rope to A-Hall to concuss enemies rushing towards the A-site.

Defending B-site option 1

Special Delivery for Defending B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Special Delivery grenade on the B-Tree area to concuss enemies approaching the B-site.

Defending B-site option 2

Special Delivery for Defending B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Right-click to let the Special Delivery grenade bounce off the wall and land on the B-Arcade area to concuss enemies trying to push B-site from B-Tunnel.

Valorant Tejo Fracture guide: How to use Guided Salvo

Using his Guided Salvo ability, Tejo can deploy autonomous rockets to two specific locations on the map. These rockets detonate with multiple explosive pulses, effectively clearing enemies hiding in tight spaces or disrupting spike plants from a distance, forcing opponents to vacate the targeted area.

Attacking A-site option 1

Guided Salvo for Attacking A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy the Guided Salvo missiles A-Main and A-Rope to displace enemies or destroy trap setups laid down by the enemies.

Attacking A-Site option 2

Guided Salvo for Attacking A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch Guided Salvo missiles on A-Drop and at the back of A-Dish to throw off enemies from their position or to destroy traps.

Attacking B-Site option 1

Guided Salvo for Attacking B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch Guided Salvo missiles on B-Site and B-Tower to displace enemies from their position.

Attacking B-Site option 2

Guided Salvo for Attacking B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch Guided Salvo Missiles on B-Tower and B-Generator to throw off enemies from their positions.

Defending A-Site option 1

Guided Salvo for Defending A-Site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy Guided Salvo missiles on A-Main and A-Hall to slow down the opponents pushing the A-site.

Defending A-Site option 2

Guided Salvo for Defending A-Site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy Guided Salvo missiles on A-Drop and A-Dish to stop enemies attempting to push from the A-Dish area.

Defending B-Site option 1

Guided Salvo for Defending B-Site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Guided Salvo missiles on B-Arcade and B-Link to prevent enemies from pushing from the B-Tunnel.

Defend B-Site option 2

Guided Salvo for Defending B-Site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy the Guided Salvo missiles on B-Main and B-Default Spike plant area to delay their spike plant attempts.

Valorant Tejo Fracture guide: How to use Armageddon ultimate

The Armageddon ultimate is a tactical strike designed to hit a specific area on the map. By pressing FIRE, you can set the start and end points to unleash a wave of explosives along the selected path. This ultimate is highly effective for dealing significant damage to enemies in both offensive and defensive scenarios in Valorant.

Additionally, it can be combined with Breach's abilities to limit enemy movement and amplify damage output.

Attacking A-Site

Armageddon ultimate for Attacking A-Site (Image via Riot Games)

Activate Tejo’s Armageddon ultimate from A-Main to A-Site to deal heavy damage and prevent enemies from defusing the spike.

Attacking B-Site

Armageddon ultimate for Attacking B-Site (Image via Riot Games)

Activate Tejo’s Armageddon ultimate from B-Main to B-Tower to inflict damage upon enemies attempting to defuse the spike.

Defending A-Site

Armageddon ultimate for Defending A-Site (Image via Riot Games)

If the enemies have already taken control of the A-Site, activate the ultimate to wipe out enemies holding the site while attempting to plant the Spike.

Defending B-Site

Armageddon ultimate for Defending B-Site (Image via Riot Games)

Activate the ultimate from B-Tower to B-Main to prevent enemies from pushing the B-Site.

