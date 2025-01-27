Valorant: How to master Tejo

Tejo is the latest agent added to the Valorant roster in January 2025. This Initiator has a variety of utilities to offer that range from gathering intel to inflicting damage upon enemies. In fact, Tejo’s abilities allow him to fill in the roles of an Initiator as well as a Duelist. All things considered, Tejo is a rather aggressive initiator with innovative playstyles who will undoubtedly add excitement to Valorant.

Here, we will guide you to mastering Tejo in Valorant and go into detail about all of his abilities.

All abilities of Tejo in Valorant

Guided Salvo (E) - Free signature ability

Like Brimstone's Pad, Tejo can equip an AR (Augmented Reality) targeting map with the Guided Salvo ability. From that map, players can choose two areas to launch missiles, which will navigate to their intended locations and detonate when they arrive.

Special Delivery (Q) - 300 Credits

Tejo equips a sticky grenade with the Special Delivery ability. Concussing any targets caught in the blast, the grenade adheres to the first surface it strikes before detonating. This grenade can be used as a bounce once with ALT fire, making it extremely useful for detonating from a greater distance.

Stealth Drone (C ) - 300 Credits

Tejo equips a Stealth Drone that can be deployed forward, assuming direct control of its movement. It can fire a pulse that reveals as well as suppresses enemies hit by the drone. Its functions are similar to Sova’s Owl Drone and Cypher’s Camera.

Armageddon (X) - 8 Ultimate orbs

When Tejo activates this ultimate ability, a tactical strike is equipped that targets a specific area of the map. A further click of the fire button releases a series of explosions along the striking path after the target region has been selected by hitting the fire button.

How to use Tejo in Valorant

Tejo has a unique set of utilities that can be effective in taking out enemies hiding in corners. He can be an aggressive Initiator since his abilities emphasize explosives and collecting information.

The Guided Salvo can smash through obstacles, like the mechanical doors on the Ascent map and the doors in the Abyss map in Valorant. This approach can be useful in both attack and defense situations, as destroying the doors takes away the opponent’s cover.

Tejo’s Guided Salvo ability can also be used to throw off enemies from their position or to destroy any kind of traps laid down by the enemy team, including Killjoy’s Ultimate.

Pairing it with Breach’s Fault Line ability can do wonders, as both of their cooldown times are identical.

The Special Delivery ability comes in handy to concuss enemies on sight due to its short equip time. Left-click to allow the grenade to bounce off walls and hit tricky corners where an enemy can wait for you with a Shotgun.

You can also combine Special Delivery ability with Breach’s Aftershock to trap the opponent in a tight space, granting you easy kills.

The functions of Tejo’s Stealth Drone are identical to that of Sova’s Owl Drone and Cypher’s Camera in terms of movement and tagging enemies.

The Stealth Drone is best suited for deploying during the early stages of the round to check corners and gather information about the opponent’s positioning on a particular site. Tagging an enemy will reveal and suppress other enemies within the area of effect, making it useful in attack and defense scenarios.

The drone is invisible when deployed, but it reveals itself as soon as an enemy is detected nearby.

Finally, the Armageddon is a high-impact ultimate ability that can be used aggressively during post-plant as well as site-retake situations. Activate it on a path of your choice that covers the spike plant area to inflict maximum damage to enemies attempting to defuse or plant the spike.

You can also use this Ultimate ability to enter a site by disrupting enemies holding angles in specific areas. This will force them to move out of their locations to avoid getting eliminated by the ULT.

Where to use Tejo

Tejo is a versatile agent that can be used in any map in Valorant. With proper use of his abilities, Tejo can be unstoppable in any map.

