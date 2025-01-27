Valorant: Complete Tejo Haven guide

Tejo is the seventh Initiator in Valorant to appear in the Season 2025 Act 1 update. He is an excellent choice for the Haven map as his utility mainly emphasizes gathering intel and dealing heavy damage. This lets him fill up the roles of both an Initiator and a Duelist. Haven has a three-site layout and is one of the oldest maps in Valorant.

To make the most out of Tejo and set up your team for success, you must have a solid grasp on the proper usage of his utility. This guide focuses on providing in-depth on how to use Tejo effectively on the Haven map of Valorant.

Disclaimer: These are general workarounds on how to efficiently use Tejo's abilities in Valorant's Haven map and are subject to change according to the in-game situation.

Trending

Valorant Tejo Haven guide: How to use Stealth Drone

Tejo's Stealth Drone is a useful utility for spotting corners and gathering intel about certain spots on the Haven map in Valorant. Like Sova's Owl Drone, Tejo's Stealth Drone can be controlled directly. But unlike Sova's drone, this ability not only disables opponents but also reveals them, much like Cypher's camera. A group of enemies are suppressed and exposed when a pulse is triggered by pressing the fire button.

Also read: Valorant Tejo: All abilities and Agent gear.

Attacking A-site option 1

Stealth Drone for Attacking A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy the Stealth Drone from A-Lobby to scout for enemies at A-Long.

Attacking A-site option 2

Stealth Drone for Attacking A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Use the Stealth Drone from A-Lobby to take a quick look at A-Sewers while attacking.

Attacking B-site option 1

Stealth Drone for Attacking B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Use the Stealth Drone to scout for enemies hiding under Mid-Window while pushing for B-Site.

Attacking B-site option 2

Stealth Drone for Attacking B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy the Stealth Drone to look for enemies hiding in the corner outside B-Main.

Attacking C-site option 1

Stealth Drone for Attacking C-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy the Stealth Drone to scout the C-Long and C-Cubby area.

Attacking C-site option 2

Stealth Drone for Attacking C-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

This approach for using the Stealth Drone is useful for scouting the C-Garage and C-Window areas.

Defending A-site option 1

Stealth Drone for Defending A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Stealth Drone from A-Site to check for enemies approaching from A-Sewers.

Defending A-site option 2

Stealth Drone for Defending A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Stealth Drone from A-Site to scout for enemies at A-Long.

Defending B-site option 1

Stealth Drone for Defending B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Stealth Drone from the back of B-Site to scout for enemies approaching towards B-Main from Mid-Courtyard.

Defending B-site option 2

Stealth Drone for Defending B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

If the enemies have already entered B-Site. Deploy the Stealth Drone from a safe spot on A-Link to scout for enemies holding angles in B-Site.

Defending C-site option 1

Stealth Drone for Defending C-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Stealth Drone from C-Site to detect enemies approaching C-Long.

Defending C-site option 2

Stealth Drone for Defending C-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Use Stealth Drone to scout for the C-Garage and C-Window areas.

Also read: Valorant Haven map guide.

Valorant Tejo Haven guide: How to use Special Delivery

When it comes to knocking out enemies on sight, Tejo's Special Delivery grenade comes into action. This is a sticky grenade that detonates upon contact with a surface. However, you can allow a single bounce by pressing ALT FIRE. This ability works well at startling enemies hiding in narrow parts of the map.

Attacking A-site option 1

Special Delivery for Attacking A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch Special Delivery grenade to concuss enemies approaching from A-Sewers.

Attacking A-site option 2

Special Delivery for Attacking A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Use Special Delivery to concuss enemies at A-Long.

Attacking B-site option 1

Special Delivery for Attacking B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Left-click to fire the Special Delivery grenade at the B-Main corner.

Attacking B-site option 2

Special Delivery for Attacking B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Right-click to enable a single bounce while launching the Special Delivery grenade to concuss enemies at B-Main.

Attacking C-site option 1

Special Delivery for Attacking C-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Right-click to launch the Special Delivery grenade on the C-Window area.

Attacking C-site option 2

Special Delivery for Attacking C-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Right-click to launch Tejo's Special Delivery grenade on C-Cubby.

Defending A-site option 1

Special Delivery for Defending A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the grenade on A-Sewers while defending.

Defending A-site option 2

Special Delivery for Defending A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch Tejo's Special Delivery grenade on A-Long while playing on Defense.

Defending B-site option 1

Special Delivery for Defending B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Deploy the grenade anywhere near B-Main to concuss enemies approaching the B-Site.

Defending B-site option 2

Special Delivery for Defending B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the grenade from B-Site towards B-Window to prevent them from peeking.

Defending C-site option 1

Special Delivery for Defending C-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

To slow down the opponents attempting to enter C-Site, you can launch Tejo's Special Delivery grenade on the C-Garage entrance.

Defending C-site option 2

Special Delivery for Defending C-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Special Delivery grenade on C-Long while playing defense.

Also read: Valorant: Complete Tejo Abyss guide.

Valorant Tejo Haven guide: How to use Guided Salvo

With the use of his unique Guided Salvo ability, Tejo can choose two locations on the map and send out autonomous rockets that explode with several explosive pulses. This efficiently eliminates hiding places or prevents opponent spike plants from a distance, forcing enemies to leave the targeted area.

Attacking A-site option 1

Guided Salvo for Attacking A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Guided Salvo Missiles on A-Sewer and A-Main to destroy traps or to disrupt enemy positioning while attacking.

Attacking A-site option 2

Guided Salvo for Attacking A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the missiles on A-Short and A-Main to destroy Cypher Trapwires or other traps while attacking A-Site.

Attacking B-site option 1

Guided Salvo for Attacking B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch both missiles on B-Main and its corner to disrupt enemies holding position.

Attacking B-site option 2

Guided Salvo for Attacking B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Use the Guided Salvo Missiles to yank out enemies holding positions at the back of B-Site and in the corners of B-Main.

Attacking C-site option 1

Guided Salvo for Attacking C-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Guided Salvo Missiles on C-Cubby and the C-Default plant site to deal damage to opponents or to destroy Killjoy's Turret.

Attacking C-site option 2

Guided Salvo for Attacking C-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Use the Guided Salvo Missiles to take out enemies at C-Garage and C-Window.

Defending A-site option 1

Guided Salvo for Defending A-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch Guided Salvo Missiles on A-Sewers and A-Lobby while defending A-Site.

Defending A-site option 2

Guided Salvo for Defending A-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

If enemies have already entered A-Site, use the Guided Salvo Missiles on the A-Default plant site and A-Main to delay their spike plant attempts.

Defending B-site option 1

Special Delivery for Defending B-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Guided Salvo Missiles on B-Main and the cubby space near B-Main to disrupt enemy movements approaching B-Site.

Defending B-site option 2

Guided Salvo for Defending B-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Guided Salvo Missiles on B-Main and Mid-Window to deal damage or throw off enemies approaching B-Site.

Defending C-site option 1

Guided Salvo for Defending C-site option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

If the enemies have already taken control of the C-Site and you are expecting company from Mid, launch the Guided Salvo Missiles on the C-Default and C-Garage entry to delay the spike plant or mislead enemies pushing from Mid.

Defending C-site option 2

Guided Salvo for Defending C-site option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

During the early stages of a round, launch the Guided Salvo Missiles on C-Cubby and C-Long to slow down enemy movements.

Also read: Valorant Patch 10.01 notes.

Valorant Tejo Haven Guide: How to use Armageddon ultimate

The Armageddon ultimate is a tactical strike that targets a specific section of the map. Press FIRE and coordinate the start and end points to trigger the ultimate, which releases a wave of explosives along the strike path. Use this ULT to deal heavy damage over enemies in both attack and defense situations in Valorant.

You can also combine this ultimate ability with Breach's to restrict enemy movements and inflict heavy damage.

Attacking A-site

Attacking A-site with the Armageddon Ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

While committing to push the A-Site in Haven, activate Tejo's Armageddon ultimate from A-Main to A-Tower to deal heavy damage upon enemies and destroy trap setups laid down by the opposite team.

Attacking B-site

Attacking B-site with the Armageddon ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Armageddon ultimate from B-Main to the back of B-Site to destroy trap setups as well as inflict heavy damage on enemies. You can also launch this ULT during post-plant situations.

Attacking C-site

Attacking C-site with the Armageddon ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

Activate the Armageddon ultimate on C-Site during post-plant situations. This will delay the enemies' attempts at spike defusal.

Defending A-site

Defending A-site with the Armageddon ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

To control enemies rushing the A-Site from A-Long, launch the Armageddon ability to cover the whole spike-plant area at the A-Site. You can also launch this ULT while the enemy team is attempting to plant the spike.

Defending B-site

Defending B-site with the Armageddon ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

Launch the Armageddon ULT on B-Site to delay their attempts to plant the spike.

Defending C-site

Defending C-site with the Armageddon ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

This strike path for Armageddon covers a major portion of the spike plant areas at Haven's C-site. Use it only when the enemy is attempting to plant the spike.

Also check out: Valorant: Complete Tejo Bind guide.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Valorant updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.