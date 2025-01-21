Valorant Patch 10.01 notes: Rank Shields, Tejo bug fixes, and more

Riot Games released the Valorant Patch 10.01 notes on January 21, 2025. This is a small but significant update to the game, as it brings forth the much-awaited Rank Shield mechanic. There are no Agent or map changes in the present patch, but some major and minor bugs have been fixed to improve player experience.

This article covers the Valorant Patch 10.01 notes in full detail.

Full Valorant Patch 10.01 notes: All changes coming on January 21, 2025

The main highlight of the Valorant Patch 10.01 notes is the addition of the Rank Shield. Other than that, there are some bug fixes to the new Valorant Agent Tejo to consider.

Changes coming to all platforms

Competitive updates

Rank Shields have been added to Competitive Mode

You are granted two Rank Shields while in Tier 1 (e.g. Silver 1, Gold 1, Platinum 1) of all Ranks except Radiant.

When you lose a game at 0 RR, one shield is consumed, leaving you with one shield remaining.

Losing again at 0 RR consumes the second shield, leaving you with zero shields remaining.

If you lose three games while at 0 RR, you demote to the lower rank (e.g. Gold 1 to Silver 3).

You do not have shields in the other tiers of a Rank (e.g. There are no shields when losing at 0 RR in Gold 2).

Only when you move into Tier 1 via promotion or demotion, will you replenish two shields for that tier.

Winning at 0 RR and going back to 10 RR will not replenish your shields.

You can see all the information about Rank Shields in the Rank Details screen in the client.

Bug Fixes

Agents

Tejo

Fixed an issue where players who exited then re-entered Tejo’s Armageddon blast zone do not count as Displaced in the Combat Report.

Fixed an issue where Tejo’s Guided Salvo projectile would get stuck inside the wall when cast towards a path blocked by Sage’s Barrier Orb.

Fixed an issue where Tejo’s Stealth Drone affected by Nearsight could see Enemy Players’ model outline at certain distances.

Improved an issue where Tejo’s Guided Salvo smoke trail VFX could clip through thin walls and structures once cast.

Fixed an issue where Tejo’s Stealth Drone is slowed outside the AOE of Sage’s Slow Orb.

Fixed an issue where Tejo’s Guided Salvo missile visuals are set to draw as a Cylinder instead of Sphere, showing an incorrect damage zone.

Fixed an issue where Tejo’s Artillery Missile loses functionality and appears as stuck if he cast it while being outside of the map.

Fixed an issue where Tejo’s Guided Salvo damages players on elevation without showing a warning indicator.

Maps

Bind

Fixed an issue where invisible collision would sometimes impede Agent utility inside one of the teleporter rooms.

Platform-exclusive changes

PC only - Bug fixes

Premier

Fixed an issue where there were inconsistent font sizes on the Change Zone and the Delete Team pop-up screens in Premier.

Fixed an issue where Premier matches in match history did not show a mode tooltip when you hovered over them.

Fixed an issue where the ineligibility warning tooltip in the lobby was very hard to trigger.

Console only - Bug fixes

Competitive Systems

Fixed a bug where the queue timer overlaps with a portion of the Leaderboard page.

That covers everything to know about the Valorant Patch 10.01 notes.

