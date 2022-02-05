3 toxic things most Fortnite sweats often do (& 3 ways noobs react to it)

As the Fortnite community expands each and every day, the player base increases from time to time. Due to this, various players have a skill gap from others who have been playing the game for a longer period of time.

Those who are new to the game and inexperienced are considered noobs, they slowly and gradually turn into amateurs in the game mechanics overall. However, this doesn't prevent these players from facing a looper who has been on the Battle Royale island for a longer time.

Fortnite hopes that the community will have friendly competition with one another during the game or in any other field of combat such as in creative or LTMs. But in most cases, this does not go according to plan, as the players who join as noobs are humiliated by toxic veterans.

3 toxic things most Fortnite sweats do

1) Toxic Emote after eliminations

Emotes available are supposed to give players the ability to express themselves and have fun during the game. Unfortunately, some emotes do not promote harmony & fun for other players.

There is a possibility of new players dying at the hands of sweats in regular games. However, when sweats do emotes such as Donkey Laugh and Take the L, this causes the spectator to rage and quit the game itself.

2) Verbal bullying and taunting

Voice chat in Fortnite gives loopers the ability to communicate with others in order to win games and play together in other game modes. Sometimes, the loopers do not follow proper guidelines.

Toxic sweats often taunt noob players either while playing together or battling them. This causes psychological pressure for the other Noob players. Inappropriate words and insults are also commonly given by toxic sweats.

3) Unequal treatment

Communication and coordination with teammates is the key to victory. Loopers playing co-operative matches such as duos and squads need to have good communication and coordination with their teammates. However, toxic sweats do not provide appropriate and easy communications for new players.

It is the amateur community that is friendly to new players and teaches them more about the game. However, toxic sweats do not comprehend this and behave in a very careless and disgraceful manner.

They either make fun of their noob teammates or refuse to provide assistance in the game.

3 ways Fortnite noobs react to toxic sweats

1) Rage quit match or game

Due to excessive toxic behavior from the sweats and players, noobs do not like playing the game anymore. This fosters bad publicity for the Fortnite player base.

This causes fewer players to join the game and officially become part of the loop.

2) Bad reviews and publicity

Broski @Broski42389875 @FortniteGame You can’t enjoy the game no more because sweats ruin the whole purpose of the game it’s a kids game your supposed to have fun not sweat you balls off that’s why a bunch of players stopped playing the game because of the toxic community and little Fortnite kids that are annoying @FortniteGame You can’t enjoy the game no more because sweats ruin the whole purpose of the game it’s a kids game your supposed to have fun not sweat you balls off that’s why a bunch of players stopped playing the game because of the toxic community and little Fortnite kids that are annoying

Various players experience negative and upsetting moments due to sweaty toxic players, this in return reflects in their feedback to the gaming community. This has led to fewer players joining the game. Many are not able to enjoy themselves and are not given the opportunity to improve at all.

3) Turning into a Toxic Player

Due to certain actions taken by players, the new loopers have to adapt and learn from them. This causes them to copy sweaty toxic players.

This, in return, increases the chances of an uprising of a toxic player base in the community, for more players that will join in the upcoming Seasons.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul