12 rarest Fortnite emotes, ranked based on toxicity 

Many emotes in Fortnite are toxic, but only a bunch of them are rare as well. Hence, using a rare emote to infuriate an opponent is the most common strategy among sweaty players and veterans.

A lot of emotes in Epic Games' battle royale titled can be called toxic, depending on the context. For instance, a wholesome celebratory emote like Bear Hug can be seen as disrespectful after winning an intense battle.

Here are the 12 rarest Fortnite emotes ranked based on their toxicity.

Rare Fortnite emotes ranked on toxicity

12) Kiss the Cup

Kiss the Cup is easily the least toxic rare emote in Fortnite. The character lifts a trophy in enjoyment and kisses it. The emote is not disrespectful to the opponent, as it is based on the most wholesome way of celebration.

Having said that, Kiss the Cup has been listed in the Item Shop only twice and was last seen in July 2019.

11) Tsssss

As the name suggests, Tsssss is a passive emote that is not meant to be disrespectful. At 500 V-Bucks, it can be a great deal for collectors who love emotes with unique animations.

It won't be an overstatement that sweats and tryhards would never use the Tsssss emote to outrage the opponents they've eliminated.

10) Fanciful

The Fanciful dance is too basic to be toxic. The characters just swing their arms randomly and move the body, which seems like a non-choreographed dance.

Not many streamers and players bought the Fanciful emote when it was released, but it has become a rare sight in the Item Shop.

9) Fresh

The Fresh emote in Fortnite might be controversial, but players have always used it to vibe together on spawn island.

After winning a battle, Fresh will be the last emote that a sweat would like to show off. It was last seen in the Item Shop over 1000 days ago and hasn't returned since 2018.

8) Rawr

Rawr might seem like an aggressive emote, but using it in a match will make players look stupid. It replicates a dinosaur in the most non-intimidating way, and isn't toxic.

Rawr hasn't returned to Fortnite since 2019 as players hardly showed any interest in it. However, its demand is now massive because of its rarity status.

7) Chicken

Chicken might not be the most toxic emote in Fortnite, but it is one of the rarest. Moreover, it is extremely ridiculous, which is the last thing players want to see after a tiring battle.

The Chicken dance in Fortnite can be perceived in many ways. Players might think that the opponent is either comparing their skills to a chicken, or is trying to make them look easy targets with it.

6) Vivacious

Vivacious is a popular dance emote that is rarely used to taunt players. The dance is choreographed brilliantly and in contrast, toxic emotes make the players dance wildly in joy.

Hence, Vivacious' legacy in the game should live on as a rare dance emote, and not as a toxic dance.

5) Breezy

Breezy emote, if used with characters like Bendie and Twistie, can be a perfect disguise. Some players claimed it was broken for dodging sniper shots.

Despite all the attention, Breezy was never considered 'toxic' because it was a casual emote that didn't look good on serious skins.

4) Bring It!

Bring It! is toxic for several reasons, but it has also made this list because of its rarity. Sweats always love to own the most generic and straightforward cosmetic items owing to which it seems like they're effortlessly outplaying everyone.

Bring It! is one such emote. It clearly works as an invitation to battle, and isn't received happily by anyone.

3) Spyglass

Spyglass can be a toxic emote, if used after winning a game or a gunfight. The character confidently puts their foot on a box and searches for opponents through a vintage binocular.

The emote is based on pirates, but it can also give the impression that players are searching for better opponents after defeating the current ones.

2) Rambunctious

Rambunctious is one of the best dance emotes in Fortnite, which is also toxic at the same time. The character swings their arms in over-excitement, and it is evident that the emote can easily enrage someone who just lost a game.

Luckily, Rambunctious is one of the rarest emotes in the game, last seen in September 2018.

1) Take the L

Take the L is a Battle Pass emote from Chapter 1 Season 3, and it is a blessing in disguise that it won't ever return to Fortnite. Considering the current state of the community, players would love to have this emote in their inventory for obvious reasons.

It is evident that Take the L was created to trigger players by calling them losers.

It is safe to assume that not many of the aforementioned emotes will return to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1. The developers will maintain their rarity by restricting the spread of toxic emotes in the community.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi