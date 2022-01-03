3 Fortnite emotes that are deemed toxic (& 3 that are wholesome)

Using emotes is probably the number one way that Fortnite players can express themselves in the battle royale game.

Fortnite is known for its crazy cosmetics, its wild locations, and its fun storyline. The game is also famous for its selection of emotes. While some emotes allow players to dance atop fallen enemies or have fun on top of a mountain, there are others which are even more fun.

There's no end to the possibility that emotes bring to Fortnite. Although some are considered extremely toxic, there are some emotes that players consider to be very wholesome.

3 Fortnite emotes that are considered toxic and held in low regard by the community

1) Slow Clap

The 'Slow Clap' is one of the more disrespectful emotes that was ever added to Fortnite. Players building against someone, sweating hard, ready to take enemies out, just to have their defense broken and getting eliminated. And then getting hit with the Slow Clap, is rage inducing.

The emote has been in the shop quite a bit, but it has been a while since its last appearance. Players should keep a lookout if they want to clap at their opponents' misfortunes when it returns.

2) Dance Moves

The original dance of Fortnite, 'Dance Moves,' is considered pretty toxic these days. While it has become a bit of a meme, that doesn't change the fact that the music has been called very annoying by much of the community.

Eliminating a player and hitting them with the original 'Dance Moves' is brutal. The best, or worst thing, about it is that the emote is absolutely free. Everyone starts with 'Dance Moves' in their locker and can pull it out any time.

3) Take the L

'Take the L' is one of the first emotes that has been considered toxic in Fortnite. The character puts an L on their forehead, calling the other player a loser, and dances wildly by kicking their legs about.

This is the emote that has caused players to flip out more than anything. Made available in the Season 3 Battle Pass, players know that they were just bested by an original Fortnite player when they pull this rare emote out.

3 Fortnite emotes that are considered wholesome by the community

1) Orange Justice

A young man made history by submitting a dance to Epic Games, hoping they would include it in Fortnite. Well, 'Orange Justice' was made in homage to the kid's orange shirt.

The entire story of this emote is wholesome. It can't be obtained any longer, as it was exclusive to the Chapter 1 Season 4 Battle Pass. That singular fact makes it even more wholesome, that people grinded hard to get it once upon a time.

2) Best Mates

'Best Mates' is wholesome because of the name and the implications. It is a reference to a video by Marlon Webb where he and his friends go on a jog, running like the emote.

Players have used it to show they want to make friends in the game. This was another Season 3 Battle Pass exclusive. Any player would be honored if another requested their friendship with this.

3) Bear Hug

'Bear Hug' was removed at one point because of a glitch that made it a bit vulgar. When it came back in a renewed form, it was thought of as one of the most wholesome emotes in Fortnite.

Players simply used this emote to hug it out. It was beautiful. Players should keep their eyes on the shop if they want to join the hug fest, because this one has made the rounds quite often as of late, and might be made available soon.

