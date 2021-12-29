3 Fortnite emotes that will make your ears bleed (and 3 that are soothing)

Fortnite is as known for its selection of skins as it is for its emotes that allow players to express themselves even further in-game.

Fortnite emotes have a few different uses. Users can simply dance to have a bit of fun, emote to catch the attention of others, or utterly embarrass an opponent they just eliminated.

The sheer amount of emotes in Fortnite makes it easy to accomplish any of those feats. There are a few that will make you cringe the moment you hear it, and others that make you feel relaxed.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Three Fortnite emotes that are best left unheard

3) Laugh It Up

The Laugh It Up emote is one of the worst-sounding ones you'll come across. The screeching of a donkey's laughter or whatever it is supposed to be is horrid.

That's probably why so many Fortnite players like to use it after netting an elimination.

2) Something Stinks

You'll be hard-pressed to find an emote more ear-piercing than Something Stinks. The end result isn't awful, but the build-up is terrible. The character blows up a balloon and lets it out for an extended period like a neverending breaking of wind.

The squeal is enough to drive someone mad.

1) Take the L

The off-pitch circus music of Take the L is Fortnite's most ear bleed-inducing emote. Not only does it have the connotation of being one of the most toxic emotes in the game's history, but also it sounds awful.

That's obviously on purpose and just makes it that much worse when someone drops this emote on you after they end your run.

3 Fortnite emotes that are soothing

3) Smooth Moves

The dancing for Smooth Moves doesn't really go along with the audio, which is a soothing track with a little bit of gusto.

It sounds like new-age hold music meant to keep someone calm as they wait for the caller on the other end to return.

2) Scenario

Scenario starts off like an Animal Crossing song. The drop hits, and it picks up the pace a bit, but it retains its peacefulness rather than switching to an aggressive-sounding beat.

It's a great Fortnite emote that sets the mood for a fun time in the Battle Royale.

1) Hula

The Hula emote in Fortnite is precisely what you think it is. A calming hula dance ensues with music to match. It makes you feel like you're on the beach, feeling the wind in your hair and the sand beneath your toes.

Hands down, this is the most soothing emote in the game.

