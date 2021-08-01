Fortnite rage compilation (2021): 5 streamers who couldn't handle the pressure

Since nearly the entirety of the Fortnite community is comprised of kids, it is no wonder the game has some of the best rage moments on stream.

Raging during multiplayer games is nothing new. From hypothetically defiling one's parents via chat to breaking one's own controller (unless Nintendo Switch, in which case the controller was manufactured broken), rage during games has come a long way.

It is satisfying to watch someone ticking to go off like a bomb while playing the game and then exploding on some inconvenience. Similarly, it is fun to watch kids losing it when they lose in Fortnite, and take it out on their desk, controller, or keyboard.

Recounting some of the best Fortnite rage moments of 2021

5) Farbizzbat9

This young Russian gun is more famous for his raging moments while streaming Fortnite than for being a Fortnite streamer. The community remembers this kid as the one who lets out ear-splitting shrieks during unfavorable moments in the game and occasionally punishing his table.

4) Loru77

This person is known for his super loud rage moments in Fortnite as well. While not a household name in Fortnite streaming, this content creator can be seen a lot in rage compilation videos.

3) Peereira7

This person does not lose his temper often while playing Fortnite. But recently, he went off like a bomb when he got cornered in his own build and died a horrible death in the game. He went on to assault his keyboard, to which SypherPK commented,

"That's a costly setup... If that fails, it's over for him."

2) THEGREFG

This man featured in one of SypherPK's Fortnite rage compilations and ended up being one of the most unsettling ones on the list. It was unnerving when the player broke into weird laughter after screaming continually for about a minute.

1) Tyler1

No rage compilation is complete without Tyler1. The rage icon tried his hand at Fortnite, and frustration followed him there too. This has resulted in some of the most epic Fortnite rage moments.

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks: Naruto skin, mini Kevin, and Unreal Engine 5

Edited by Srijan Sen