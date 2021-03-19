Fortnite pro BenjyFishy's mother stream-sniped, toxic chat sends vulgar messages on live stream

Epic Games recently released the v16.00 update for Fortnite Season 6 and it attracted fans and gamers of all ages with its primal theme.

Just a few days before the update, MamaBenjyFishy broadcast her first Fortnite stream on Twitch, and the younger section of the community responded with rampant toxicity.

Casual Fortnite players, as well as pro players, are subjected to online toxicity on Twitch, and it has now become a part of the gaming culture.

However, it seems like even a seasonal update is not good enough to subdue the toxicity that flows unchecked in the Fortnite community.

Attempting to play some Fortnite!! https://t.co/8Y8dfG61Qu — Anne Fish (@mamabenjyfishy) March 5, 2021

Anne Fish, mother of popular professional Fortnite player BenjyFishy, was recently harassed online on her very first Twitch stream by numerous young members of the Fortnite community.

Jake Lucky from Esports Talk covered this issue recently, and he provided some much-needed insight into the matter.

Fortnite pro BenjyFishy's mom MamaBenjyFishy harassed by toxic Twitch chat

The younger section of the Fortnite community is popular for its toxicity on social media. Any player streaming Fortnite on Twitch knows how the community is caustic.

so sorry that happened, truly embarrassing to be in this com. have a good stream :) — Muerte (@ohMuerte) March 5, 2021

Fortnite comm is too immature holy pls get some mods so we can watch you without that weird chat and maybe put delay so people can't streamsnipe hope you find a solution to this situation GL — Curiosity (@Curiosity_lol) March 5, 2021

Anne Fish, better known as MamaBenjyFishy, recently faced the full wrath of a toxic crowd on her first-ever Twitch stream. Her only fault was that she did not have mods activated for her chat.

This gave the toxic crowd a chance to showcase their imbecilic creativity through text art, abusive insults, and homophobic and racial slurs.

everyone that is going to watch her stream, pls don't be weird and childish it's really cringe — Scarrr (@Sc4rs_13) March 5, 2021

People are too immature mamafishy, sad to see some immature people in your chat — betarr. (@betarr8) March 5, 2021

Jake Lucky reports that as soon as Anne Fish announced that she had no mods activated on her Twitch chat, these "miscreants" started appearing out of nowhere.

The entire objective of these "trolls" was to ruin MamaBenjyFishy's stream, and they succeeded.

Second place its fine you will get him next time pic.twitter.com/UJ6fQI2GTy — M10 MOTOR (@FNATIC_MOTOR) March 5, 2021

thank you to everyone that dropped by ♥️ didn't quite get the win but close pic.twitter.com/GHz8m4qm7o — Anne Fish (@mamabenjyfishy) March 5, 2021

Shortly after Anne Fish shut down the broadcast, Fortnite pros Hampus "NRG Beehive" Johnsson and Jonathan "BBC Calc" Weber, tweeted about the incident.

Both of them unanimously condemned this action and highlighted how it is ridiculous and childish.

That being said, Jake Lucky mentions how having a Twitch stream without activated mods lures griefers and toxic players.

He highlighted that the support from these young pros showed how the Fortnite community can change for the better, with the proper guidance.

MamaBenjyFishy started her stream shortly after, this time with mods activated.