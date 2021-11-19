Twitter subtly roasts Valorant for copying Fortnite's Midas for new Agent

Valorant recently introduced its latest agent, Chamber. The character had been teased and delayed for quite some time now, so the release was highly anticipated.

However, after the trailer was launched, Twitter was quick to note that the Valorant agent bore an uncanny resemblance to the legendary Midas from Fortnite.

Loopers almost immediately pointed out the resemblance, and Twitter exploded with memes about the same.

Juan Czena @juan_czena



And oh yeah, Chamber looks like Midas. @Keeoh Valorant swiping X-Men character names yet again.And oh yeah, Chamber looks like Midas. @Keeoh Valorant swiping X-Men character names yet again. And oh yeah, Chamber looks like Midas.

Furthermore, Chamber's appearance is not the only thing that seems to be similar to other franchises' work. The character also bears the same name as Marvel's British mutant from X-Men.

Twitter is full of memes after Valorant's Chamber is introduced

The resemblance that Chamber bears with Fortnite's Midas is indeed hard to miss. Both characters share an affinity for the color gold: sporting it in their hair, outfits, and even weapons. Chamber simply seems to be a bulkier and apparently "balding" version of Midas.

Naturally, many people in the Twitter community shared their observation regarding the resemblance.

Bubble @bubbleheadmik3 New valorant character chamber kinda looks like midas from fortnite ngl.. New valorant character chamber kinda looks like midas from fortnite ngl.. https://t.co/E0kTk2Opvl

f @L0Lbasic you cannot tell me VALORANT didn't copy and pasted "Midas" from Fortnite #ValorantChamber you cannot tell me VALORANT didn't copy and pasted "Midas" from Fortnite #ValorantChamber https://t.co/bYABppvsvm

While the internet is exploding with memes about the similarity, the uncanny resemblance has also left many loopers extremely upset. In fact, there were several speculations that suggest Fortnite might compel Valorant to change the design for their latest agent.

However, the possibility for this to take place is rather feeble. Chamber was set to be released in Act 3 Episode 3 of the title, so approximately around November 13 to November 16. Naturally, the developers could not afford to redesign the character and still release him on time.

Furthermore, many fans of Valorant believe that while there is an obvious resemblance, Chamber is not exactly a carbon copy of Midas. They share a similar style, but that's about it. However, since this is not the first time such a resemblance has taken place between a Fortnite character and a Valorant agent, loopers definitely have the potential to be upset about it.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Regardless, fans are hyped for the arrival of their latest agent, even if he does seem heavily inspired by Fortnite's golden villain.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider