New Valorant agent Chamber: Release date, features, and more

Chamber, the new Valorant agent, is all set to join the Sentinel roster for Episode 3 Act 3.

The new Sentinel agent joining the Valorant Protocol is equipped with gunplay abilities, along with teleportation and trapping abilities. Chamber will be the 18th agent joining the agent pool.

Chamber is well-designed to defend the site and knock his enemies down from a distance. The robotic initiator, KAY/O, was the last agent added to Valorant in Episode 3 Act 1. So fans are excited to get their hands on the new Valorant agent as it arrives with the new patch notes.

Valorant's new agent Chamber: Release date and abilities

Chamber belongs to a French origin, with abilities based on radianite technologies like pistol and sniper. He will join the Sentinel's class with Sage, Cypher, and Killjoy.

Release Date

Chamber will be released on November 16, along with Patch 3.10. The release date of the agent was delayed by two weeks, thus it will drop in the middle of Episode 3 Act 3.

Abilities

The following are all the abilities of Chamber:

Trademark (C) : Place a trap that scans for enemies. When a visible enemy comes in range, the trap counts down and then destabilizes the terrain around them, creating a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

: Place a trap that scans for enemies. When a visible enemy comes in range, the trap counts down and then destabilizes the terrain around them, creating a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it. Headhunter (Q) : Activate to equip a heavy pistol. Alternate Fire with the pistol equipped to aim down sights.

: Activate to equip a heavy pistol. Alternate Fire with the pistol equipped to aim down sights. Rendezvous (E) : Place two teleport anchors. While on the ground and in range of an anchor, reactivate to quickly teleport to the other anchor. Anchors can be picked up to be redeployed.

: Place two teleport anchors. While on the ground and in range of an anchor, reactivate to quickly teleport to the other anchor. Anchors can be picked up to be redeployed. Tour de Force (X): Activate to summon a powerful, custom sniper rifle that will kill an enemy with any direct hit. Killing an enemy creates a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Ready for the upcoming Sentinel Agent? Here's a little glimpse at what Chamber brings to the scene. Ready for the upcoming Sentinel Agent? Here's a little glimpse at what Chamber brings to the scene. https://t.co/tbRVQRPmPU

It will be interesting to witness how the community plays Chamber, and how it affects the current meta in Valorant. Once the agent comes out, players can grind the game and earn XPs to reach Tier 5 of the Chamber's agent contract and unlock it to play.

