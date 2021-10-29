Valorant Chamber: New Sentinel agent revealed

Riot Games has officially revealed Valorant's new Sentinel agent, Chamber, along with his abilities, ahead of the launch of Episode 3 Act 3.

Chamber comes from a French origin, as the community had speculated before, since the launch of Fracture's trailer. He will join the Sentinel's clan, Sage, Killjoy and Cypher. The class is known for having the ability to be great at holding and defending sites.

Similarly, Chamber has also got abilities that will help players on defense, and gather intel. Moreover, it will also help in securing kills at the same time.

The new agent will arrive in the game two weeks after the launch of Episode 3 Act 3, along with Patch 3.10, i.e., on November 16, 2021.

Valorant's new agent, Chamber brings a new dimension to the Sentinel class

The new French agent, Chamber, is the 18th addition to the Valorant Protocol. After teasing the agent for so long, since the beginning of 'Act 3: Reflection', Riot Games has teased the community and hinted towards the agent.

However, this time the developers have brought a new dimension to the Sentinel class. Previously it was only Killjoy's turret and nanoswarm abilities, among all the Sentinels, that caused damage to the enemies. None of them had the ability to focus much on "mechanical outplays."

Chamber will not only be great at defining sites, but his abilities will also help in gunplay as well. The following are the abilities of the new Valorant agent:

(C) Trademark: A trap that scans the enemies and slows them down, when in range.

(Q) Headhunter: Activates a pistol to aim down sights.

(E) Rendezvous: Two teleportation anchors that help the player teleport from one place to another.

(X) Tour de Force: A sniper rifle that can kill the enemy with one shot.

The players have to wait a bit longer for the new Valorant agent. However, until then, they can still enjoy the new battlepass and its rewards, after they drop on November 2, 2021. Nevertheless, the community and fans are excited to play the new agent in Valorant.

