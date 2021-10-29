Valorant's upcoming agent may be shipped with the name "Chamber" rather than "Deadeye"

The name "Deadeye" has gained a lot of attention in the Valorant community ever since he was teased for a few milliseconds in the Year One Anthem video before the release of Episode 3.

After months of speculation, it has been established that Valorant Protocol's next agent will be arriving with Episode 3 Act 3. In a tweet on Valorant's official account, it has now been confirmed that the new agent will make a debut two weeks later, with the 3.10 update.

floxay @floxayyy Deadeye's shipping name could potentially(!) be "Chamber" Deadeye's shipping name could potentially(!) be "Chamber"

However, one more thing has become a topic of discussion to many Valorant fans: the fact that the new agent's name might not be Deadeye, but rather "Chamber".

Valorant's new agent might see a different name than anticipated

From earlier leaks and discussions on Valorant's next agent, code-named Deadeye, it is known that he might come from nobility. However, despite an upper-class lifestyle, the agent is an expert at hunting his prey because of his assassin background.

His name could also be Chamber, instead of the purported Deadeye that has been discussed so far.

Since October 26, Riot Games has been teasing multiple visuals and animations related to Chamber/Deadeye. One such clip depicts a radar system going in a circle, suggesting he is an information-related agent.

On October 27 and 28, one visual each was released: a golden sniper and a bullet traveling at high speed. Both teaser visuals suggest that he might have a sniper among his utilities.

Every clue points to him being a spy or assassin, so many believe that the name "Deadeye" is more suitable for the new agent. However, on the contrary, "Chamber" is also a great name since his utilities are rumored to use "mechanical outplay".

Shiick @Shiick @floxayyy I actually like "Chamber" better (not that "Deadeye" is bad), in my opinion, it fits better into the "french origin" we are seeming to get so far. Definitely thinking about potentials way the french accent would benefit that name actually. Even if agents rarely say their own name @floxayyy I actually like "Chamber" better (not that "Deadeye" is bad), in my opinion, it fits better into the "french origin" we are seeming to get so far. Definitely thinking about potentials way the french accent would benefit that name actually. Even if agents rarely say their own name

Whatever the agent's name ends up being, players are eager to play with him and see what he has to offer. For now, everyone must wait until the new agent is added to Valorant with the 3.10 update.

