Lastest DeadEye tease suggests the new Valorant agent will have an assassin background

The existence of DeadEye, the possible next agent in Valorant Protocol, has been discussed in the lore community since he was first seen in the Year One Anthem video.

The possible new Sentinel agent in Valorant is still a hot topic in the Valorant as new clues get unraveled now and then. With Valorant’s latest Fracture map, the Riot Games has been sharing an interactive lore to give the players a new type of storytelling experience through the latest map.

The latest clues suggest a hidden message that reads: “We suspect foul play” and has ignited the entire community to dive deeper into the matter.

New Valorant lore reveals more about DeadEye

A few weeks ago, Cynprel, a well-known Valorant lore enthusiast, shared two images entirely related to Deadeye. The photos suggested DeadEye being a character with a high-born attitude and style.

However, recently it is being suggested that DeadEye might not just be nobility, but also an assassin who can hunt his prey as well. The lore community has speculated this theory due to the new clue reveals that were made in Valorant’s Fracture map.

Some fans also believe that DeadEye might be a designer rather than an assassin. However, that might be a wild take on the lore.

One of the most significant clues found on the map is the “DeadEye” card near the attacker spawn. The card resembles an inverted Illuminati eye and might suggest the new agent is an intel-based character like Cypher.

Valorant leaker named floxay also confirmed the fact that the card belongs to DeadEye. The latest tweet made by him shows a folder dedicated to DeadEye under the game's Props section.

Valorant community has always remained active when speculating what’s coming to the game later on. However, this can only be confirmed once Valorant Episode 3 Act 4 comes, as mentioned in Riot Games’ Fall 2021 Update blog.

This is the first time Valorant might break the trend of bringing three acts every episode to go deeper into the Mirrorverse lore.

