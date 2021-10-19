What is the current state of cheating in Valorant, according to Riot Vanguard developers?

As the tension between Valorant hack developers and anti-cheat developers grows, the arms race between them appears to be intensifying as every day comes to pass.

Having a good anti-cheat is the first and foremost thing to have whenever it comes to competitive games as a whole. No anti-cheat is a hundred percent effective when countering cheaters. However, Riot Games’ Vanguard anti-cheat comes closest to it because of its efficiency.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Our reigning, defending Anti-cheat Analyst @RiotK3o is back to cover competitive integrity, the state of cheating today, and the future of Vanguard. Read the full report: riot.com/3p3qljX Our reigning, defending Anti-cheat Analyst @RiotK3o is back to cover competitive integrity, the state of cheating today, and the future of Vanguard. Read the full report: riot.com/3p3qljX https://t.co/kP9mE0MaEp

To keep cheaters at bay, Valorant anti-cheat developers are constantly looking for new ways to stay ahead of the cheaters and avoid situations before they occur. In Valorant’s latest Fall update 2021 blog, the developers promise to keep that up in the future also.

Valorant anti-cheat developers ask the players to keep the cheater reports coming

In the recent Fall 2021 report, developers of Vanguard anti-cheat discussed the current state of cheating in Valorant. According to them, the report rates of Valorant are at an all-time low, which shows the effectiveness of the anti-cheat software. However, developers don’t rejoice at this victory and said the following,

“Yes, there are still cheaters in VALORANT, and they will, in some manner, always exist. However, we’ve invested a great deal of time, both through operational and technical advancements, to make sure that cheating is at a sustainably low level, and most importantly, that cheating is never a viable way to long-term competitive success in VALORANT.”

Riot Vanguard anti-cheat developers also mentioned the increase in popularity of hardware cheats over time. Hardware cheats can run on an external piece of hardware and bypass the protective measures implemented by the team. However, they can tackle these cheats as they have been planning ahead of cheat developers.

Shiick @Shiick

Get them out!

playvalorant.com/en-gb/news/gam… Cheaters are getting discussed by the anticheat team!Get them out! Cheaters are getting discussed by the anticheat team!

Get them out!

playvalorant.com/en-gb/news/gam…

Riot Games asked players to report any players who might seem to be cheating and report them to help combat the cheats and help the anti-cheat developers stay ahead of cheat developers.

Katt “M3o” Paoletti said the following on behalf of the Valorant anti-cheat team,

Also Read

“As a very important aside - your reports also help us close the gaps in our investigative coverage, and help us discover new threats. Keep those coming, and if you have the time, use the report comments to give specifics - we do read them!”

Valorant has always been strict when it comes to punishing cheaters, and they will be coming up with many more ways to keep cheaters out of the game in the future.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar