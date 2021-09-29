Another ban wave might be on the way as Valorant anti-cheat team prepares to counter boosters

When talking about game anti-cheats, Riot Games’ self-made anti-cheat for Valorant is considered one of the best to be out there. With multiple updates, it continues to get better over time.

Any competitive or multiplayer game needs to have a good anti-cheat to deal with cheaters and maintain the game's integrity. If a game fails to combat cheaters in any way, people begin to lose interest due to the unfairness these people bring.

For making Valorant, the developers made sure the players got a cheater-free experience by using Riot Vanguard. For which, Valorant is considered to be one of the best competitive shooter games for its efforts against hackers.

Valorant set to get another ban wave to deal with boosting

In a recent tweet by Matt Paoletti, senior anti-cheat analyst at Riot Games, revealed that Valorant will be receiving a ban wave to counter cheaters. Not only that, but the wave will also focus on punishing players who queued in a match along with a hacker.

Matt Paoletti @RiotK3o We’ve recently pushed another boosting wave for players who have queued with cheaters. It’s an action which we’ve previously done and committed to - playvalorant.com/en-us/news/dev… This is meant to target repeat and continual offenders - if you feel that it’s unjust, please write Support We’ve recently pushed another boosting wave for players who have queued with cheaters. It’s an action which we’ve previously done and committed to - playvalorant.com/en-us/news/dev… This is meant to target repeat and continual offenders - if you feel that it’s unjust, please write Support

To avoid accidental punishments, the anti-cheat analyst clarifies that the ban will target players who offend in repetition. This means players who queue with a hacker multiple times to boost their MMR or elo will get punished.

In an earlier dev blog back in January, Matt mentioned a few upcoming anti-cheat solutions to deal with “bussing” in Valorant. For players who don’t know about bussing, it can be explained as a journey to higher MMR without them deserving it, where the bus driver is the hacker, while the rest of the team rides along with the driver.

The dev blog also mentioned that the Valorant developer team is researching ways to re-calibrate ranks for players affected by cheaters. So, players who lost a match because of a hacker will get a change in their MMR and rank.

Also Read

Matt Paoletti @RiotK3o We have specialized reviewers (including myself) who will look at these cases - we do our best to have a quick turn around time but we do not have 24/7 availability, and we appreciate patience while cases are reviewed. We have specialized reviewers (including myself) who will look at these cases - we do our best to have a quick turn around time but we do not have 24/7 availability, and we appreciate patience while cases are reviewed.

Players who feel the changes Riot Games are planning to make are unjust can write about it on their support website.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar