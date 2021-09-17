What are the differences between MMR and RR in Valorant and how does it work?

Valorant as a competitive shooter game is known to almost everyone because of its familiar gameplay mechanics as CSGO. Since Valorant is a competitive game, a ranking system also comes along with it.

To give players a balanced matchmaking in competitive games, a system called MMR is implemented. MMR can be defined as an individual value assigned to each player to help matchmake them with other players who have similar skill sets.

In Valorant, the MMR system is used in various ways and also helps with determining a player’s Ranked Rating (RR) as well.

This article will take a deep dive into Valorant ranks and the ranking system after the release of Episode 3 Act 2 update.

How Valorant MMR and RR system functions

Like every other shooter game, Valorant’s ranking system is also broken down into several tiers. All the ranks in Valorant are as follows:

Iron (Divided into 3 tiers)

Bronze (Divided into 3 tiers)

Silver (Divided into 3 tiers)

Gold (Divided into 3 tiers)

Platinum (Divided into 3 tiers)

Diamond (Divided into 3 tiers)

Immortal (Divided into 3 tiers)

Radiant (Top 500 players in one region are displayed)

Valorant ranked matches have always been about maintaining competitive integrity and Riot Games achieves that by using a skill-based matchmaking system.

Valorant MMR functions in a simple manner. If anyone wins a match, a player will face a positive increment while losing will decrease it. In order to rank properly, every player must have a consistent winning streak to raise their overall Ranked Rating.

In Valorant, the most important factor in ranking up is not MMR, rather, it is the Ranked Rating that determines a player's game rank.

When going into detail, the relationship between MMR and Ranked Rating gets a bit complicated. If a player’s MMR is higher than their placed Valorant rank, they will gain more Ranked Ratings on winning and lose less on loss.

Meanwhile, if a player has a lower MMR than rank, they will gain less Ranked Rating on wins and lose more on every loss.

In other words, a player's Ranked Rating will be higher if their MMR is higher. However, a steady increase in MMR is not possible as Valorant's MMR system considers a variety of factors like match results, performance, and skills.

As of now, there is no official way in Valorant to check a player's MMR in-game and it is also hidden from the players. However, players are fully provided with their Ranked Rating in Valorant to know their progression with ranked matches.

Edited by Rohit Mishra