Riot is set to make a 'harsh reset' in ranks in Valorant Episode 3

Riot is ready to make major changes to the Valorant ranking system in the upcoming Valorant Episode 3 starting later this month.

Evr Moar, the senior competitive designer at Riot Games, revealed that players can expect some changes in the ranking system in Valorant Episode 3. However, he confirmed that there’s no hard reset planned for Episode 3, which is good news for players worried about losing their competitive ranks.

Valorant Episode 3 is arriving June 22nd:

Valorant players always complain about the poor ranking system in the game. At certain times, players feel that it is too harsh on them after losing a game.

Many professional players also shared their views about Valorant's ranking system. 100 Thieves star Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin recently revealed his grief at Valorant's ranking system. He said,

The problem I have is when somebody looks boosted. If you’re missing your shots, ok. If you go 3-15, ok. You’re not gonna roast someone for missing shots, everyone misses shots. But it’s the problem where people look lost. It’s very obvious and easy to tell when that is.

He also added,

Such players with limited “game sense” don’t deserve to be representing Valorant’s highest ranks, according to Hiko. “They shouldn’t be in Immortal or Radiant [while] trying to learn. It’s just not fun.

Sentinels' Hunter 'Sick' Mims believes Valorant's ranking system will never be flawless. He said,

Just curious what people want riot to do. Ranked will always be flawed because of the human element. Maybe someone is having a bad day so they aren’t performing. Or they just want to watch the world burn. Whatever the reason people aren’t perfect and it will lose you games.

Many other players also shared their views on the matter. Meanwhile, Evr Moar revealed,

There is no hard reset planned, I've talked about this on random threads but it's just pure chaos and won't achieve the results people expect. We will have a very harsh reset that will squish ranks, and will effect MMR(along with our other planned changes).

The upcoming changes will be discussed in the Episode 3 live stream on June 21 at 10 am PT.

