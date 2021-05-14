Sentinels’ Sick feels Valorant’s ranked "will always be flawed because of the human element"

Players have criticized Valorant’s Competitive mode ever since it went live with the shooter’s official launch back in June 2020.

Matchmaking and the win/loss LP gain were among the biggest issues in Valorant’s Competitive mode from the very first day.

Riot Games have introduced a significant number of patches to fix the issue over the last few months. However, since it is a process of constant improvements, Valorant’s ranked matchmaking is still not perfect, and there are still issues that need to be addressed in future updates.

Feel like people expect too much from ranked. Every game can’t be sunshine and rainbows with insane teammates. Adding 5 stacks back is not a good solution. It was boring playing with and against 5 stacks. As long as my team is trying their best I don’t really care if I win/lose. — Hunter Mims (@SicK_cs) May 13, 2021

In a recent tweet, Sentinel’s Valorant pro Hunter "SicK" Mims opened up about the shooter’s Competitive mode.

Sick stated that the ranked system in any first-person shooter will be flawed no matter how many quality of life updates it receives. He said:

“Feel like people expect too much from ranked. Every game can’t be sunshine and rainbows with insane teammates. Adding 5 stacks back is not a good solution. It was boring playing with and against 5 stacks. As long as my team is trying their best I don’t really care if I win/lose.”

Sentinels’ Sick opens up about Valorant’s ranked matchmaking

Just curious what people want riot to do. Ranked will always be flawed because of the human element. Maybe someone is having a bad day so they aren’t performing. Or they just want to watch the world burn. Whatever the reason people aren’t perfect and it will lose you games. — Hunter Mims (@SicK_cs) May 13, 2021

There are a lot of community expectations from Valorant’s Competitive mode, and players didn’t let go of any opportunity to criticize the game every time an issue cropped up.

Addressing the issue, Sick said:

"Just curious what people want riot to do. Ranked will always be flawed because of the human element. Maybe someone is having a bad day so they aren’t performing. Or they just want to watch the world burn. Whatever the reason people aren’t perfect and it will lose you games."

Even Team Liquid’s CS: GO professional Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowskieve gave his take on the issue and how the ranked problem is not limited to just Valorant alone.

“NA ranked MM sucks in every game and VAL is no exception. There are just simply not enough good players to have a queue that isn’t 40 mins each time. you're able to queue with about 1500 people at top of radiant and players who fit top standards are probably about less than 100.”

With more future updates on the horizon, the Valorant devs are sure to bring in more quality of life changes to the game, and the Competitive system will certainly improve in upcoming patches.