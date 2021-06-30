Valorant streamer caught cheating on stream gave netizens a great laugh

When it comes to dealing with cheaters, the Riot Vanguard anti-cheat for Valorant is undeniably effective. The integration that this program has with the computer kernel makes Valorant’s anti-cheat system even more effective.

On Valorant’s release, players were concerned about Riot Game’s anti-cheat system as it was accessing player’s computers on a deeper level. This is something that they found disturbing as it was interfering with their privacy. Also, Valorant cannot run without Riot Vanguard running in the background.

To tackle the issue, the publisher put out a thorough statement that Vanguard was created with player’s privacy in mind. The company also had it tested by security professionals to ensure players’ safety.

Until now, Riot Vanguard hasn’t failed players at all and has taken care of cheaters with ease. Valorant celebrated its first anniversary without a hitch earlier this month and is still going strong with this success.

Valorant streamer’s hilarious ban on stream

Recently, a Valorant streamer, “Paxximo,” was conducting his usual streams on Twitch. Everything was going great for him until he attacked the A Site on the map Icebox and was suddenly banned by Riot.

As soon as he received the ban prompt, he stopped his stream and deleted it to hide the evidence.

Streamer known as "Paxximo" got caught cheating and ended his stream soon as he got banned pic.twitter.com/w75HRlFTgI — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) June 30, 2021

People on the internet didn’t let him off the hook easily. A tweet from the Anti-Cheat Police Department revealed his gameplay and showed his ban on a clip. It also showed his blatant usage of wallhacks on the stream.

https://t.co/h6xO7Bsk7Z

bruh this is the most obvious shit I've ever seen 😂 — Bryce (@bryceac01) June 30, 2021

Valorant players are indeed happy when cheaters get punished for their wrongdoing. But, surprisingly, for this instance, people are enjoying the streamers ban even more.

Hilariously, when Paxximo made another Valorant account to stream, it again got suspended right away.

LOL never mind he got banned again.. and instantly closed stream again — Vulc (@reelten) June 30, 2021

Imagine cheating in a online game lmao — Kasdwer (@Kasdwer) June 30, 2021

😂 Imagine people who donated him — BINGAPUP (@bingapup) June 30, 2021

really a bunch of motherfuckers. there are still too many cheater, we must not hesitate to double the staff to fight against that. This is the only way to kill a competitive game. Take it seriously. 🤬 — Waltii (@Waltii4) June 30, 2021

YES



fuck cheaters



all my homies hate cheaters — Brimothy Stone (@slashanon_) June 30, 2021

it was so obvious lmfaoooo. he was on my team multiple times — spooky addison 🔪 (@spookyaddison) June 30, 2021

He didn’t even hit anything - Vanguard I fucking love you. — Rezen (@Rezen4815) June 30, 2021

mans is aiming at the wall... at least make it not obvious — pika (@xFatToad) June 30, 2021

cheating and in plat? holy shit — Joe Migo (@joeslaughtercs) June 30, 2021

whats the hack? dude sucks — jakee (@uhjakee) June 30, 2021

He got banned again hahaha — Tyson (@na1cs_) June 30, 2021

After getting banned for the second time, he did the same thing as last time and ended his stream, making this situation even more entertaining for the Twitterati. Paxximo tried to cover up his crimes for a long time, but he was served with the internet as his witness.

It is essential for competitive games to ban hackers as they ruin the game for others. With this, there is no denying Riot’s Valorant dev team is undoubtedly doing a great job.

Edited by Ravi Iyer