The Vanguard success story: why does Valorant see the least amount of cheaters compared to other competitive titles

Riot’s Vanguard anti-cheat for Valorant has proved itself to be the most effective in recent times. There are many anti-cheats available in the market, but nothing really compares to Riot’s very own anti-cheat system.

Anti-cheat is a crucial component when making a multiplayer game, as there are people who don’t play by the rules. The mindset of a cheater is hard to figure out for anyone.

Some cheaters point out the flaws in the game, some do it to gain a competitive advantage while the rest do it for fun.

Currently, various games like Rainbow Six Siege, Fortnite, Apex Legends, CSGO, and other games use anti-cheat services like BattleEye, VAC and Easy Anti-Cheat. Surprisingly, the performance of these well-known anti-cheat services simply cannot compare with Riot Vanguard.

Valorant’s unbeatable anti-cheat system

Twitter profile Anti-Cheat Police Department keeps players updated on everything related to game cheats and the page recently praised Valorant for having an amazing anti-cheat system.

Even after playing more than 1000+ games, the Twitter user hasn’t faced a single hacker. This is pretty impressive for an anti-cheat that came out only one year ago.

Over 1000+ games in valorant, I have never met a cheater. How can @PlayVALORANT do it? and not warzone? @PlayApex or @Rainbow6Game any FPS games, but it is clear that it is possible to eliminate most of the cheats and make the game playable. Valorant did it. Why can't they? — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) July 9, 2021

Meanwhile, major anti-cheat services are failing to deal with this phenomenon resulting in them losing players. What is really impressive about Valorant's Vanguard Anti-Cheat is how well it can handle cheaters and cheats in a matter of days.

Valorant's commitment to delivering a cheater-free experience demonstrates that a game without foul play is irrefutably possible.

Vanguard truly amazes me. Whenever I find a cheat, they already are on top of it from day 1 today. They have broken multiple pixelbots/aim assists in the game and causing mass detections for various cheats that didn't survive in the first 24 hours of release. pic.twitter.com/Pu92o02Rhz — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) July 9, 2021

Now the game to be put in direct comparison to Valorant is CSGO. CSGO's Valve Anti-Cheat or VAC has been on the market for a long time. However, it failed to take care of cheaters throughout its run.

This shows the negligence of VAC developers on anti-cheat effectiveness. This negligence has directly affected the player base's trust in the game developers.

However, it is to be known that cheat makers are also evolving with the current standards and the next generation of cheats use the hardware for unfair means and not third-party software.

In the future, anti-cheat developers are going to have some problems as these hacks are barely detectable.

Hardware cheats will be the next evolution in the cheating scene they already exist but they will become more frequent in the future, anti-cheat vs cheats developers are the true for front battle of bleeding-edge technology in the infosec department both sides always innovate — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) July 5, 2021

It is unnerving that these despicable developers have improved so much that they are making their cheats barely noticeable. The following clip shows the AI powered cheat working on a console.

Cheaters were a problem on PC for a long time but it seems like they will be making their way into console games as well.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present you the next generation of cheating now available on console, and has been for a while but lately its been becoming more popular and more of a trend, consoles are no longer a safe space to play your games legit anymore pic.twitter.com/iEQzPVFf1h — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) July 5, 2021

It would be interesting to see the battle between anti-cheat vs. cheat developers, as both sides innovate to stay ahead in battle.

