Riot Games drops new teaser of Valorant's upcoming Sentinel agent "Deadeye"

Riot Games released an official teaser for Valorant's upcoming Sentinel agent, codenamed "Deadeye." The announcement was made on Twitter with a GIF portraying an illuminating and concentric maze-like shape.

As Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 is coming to an end, Riot Games has already started teasing its upcoming agent in Episode 3 Act 3. Previously, the community had been overwhelmed with several hints, teases, and data-mined leaks after the "Year One Anthem" video was dropped.

Today, a GIF teaser was dropped on Valorant's Twitter handle, @PlayVALORANT without a caption, indicating towards the new Sentinel agent. However, it left fans curious about exactly how the teaser represents "Deadeye."

New Valorant agent "Deadeye" teaser alluding to his ability icon which possibly allows to recon or trap enemies

Soon after the teaser was dropped on Twitter, the community started to speculate and analyze it. Before long, a popular Valorant lore enthusiast, Cynprel predicted it to either be the interior of his watch, or the scope of his Radianite firearm.

🎃 Cynprel - VAL Lore 🎃 @cynprel 🔻Deadeye🔻Gif teaser! Here’s a screenshot of the fully-illuminated image. Visual motifs in the bg with this concentric shape in the middle. Could be the internals of a watch (his is rectangular though). Maybe the scope of his Radianite firearm? Simply a radar?| #VALORANT 🔻Deadeye🔻Gif teaser! Here’s a screenshot of the fully-illuminated image. Visual motifs in the bg with this concentric shape in the middle. Could be the internals of a watch (his is rectangular though). Maybe the scope of his Radianite firearm? Simply a radar?| #VALORANT https://t.co/aR1cZRwhZr

Furthermore, he suggested it to be the ability icon for "Deadeye" which allows players to either trap or recon the enemies.

🎃 Cynprel - VAL Lore 🎃 @cynprel This is most likely an ability icon, I’m just taking guesses as to what it represents. This is most likely an ability icon, I’m just taking guesses as to what it represents.

After the teaser, some Valorant players think "Deadeye" has a radar ability to locate the enemies hiding under the radius. Riot Games has also teased the agent with a bullet surrounded by a purple aura. The reveal arrived during the launch of Valorant's seventh map, Fracture. Interestingly, the community thought the agent might have the ability to enhance gunplay as well.

However, this is merely speculation as Riot Games haven't made any official confirmations. Considering what was officially stated before in the last State of the Agents, the new Valorant agent will have "mechanical outplays."

Nevertheless, the Valorant community and fans will have to wait until Riot Games reveal more about the upcoming Sentinel agent codenamed "Deadeye" in Episode 3 Act 3.

