Did Riot Games tease the next Valorant agent with the Fracture trailer?

Riot Games finally revealed the highly awaited teaser of the new map Fracture last night. With this teaser, the Valorant devs have given some idea of the upcoming map.

However, fans are curious about the background voice of the teaser. According to some, it was the voice of the upcoming agent, Deadeye. From the vocalist's accent, it is expected to be a French agent. However, nothing has been confirmed yet by the developers.

Is it the upcoming Valorant agent Deadeye's voice in the new Fracture teaser?

Valorant is ready to include another one in their map pool with the upcoming Episode 3 Act II update. The name of the new map is Fracture, and it is going to be the seventh Valorant map after Ascent, Bind, Breeze, Haven, Icebox, and Split.

With unique features such as H-shape layout design, defender's spawn in the middle of the map, and Ziplines connecting front to back, Fracture will be one of the most interesting maps in Valorant. The new map will drop with Valorant Episode 3 Act II on September 9th, 2021.

In yesterday's teaser, fans heard a background voice that sounded like a new agent. All the previous Valorant agents had some unique backstories, and they represented the culture of their region.

Previously, there have been multiple leaks that have given a hint of the upcoming agent Deadeye. The agent was first seen spotted in the Year One Anthem video a few days after the introduction of KAY/O last June.

Fans have found more leaks regarding Deadeye later as well. Finally, the latest teaser of Valorant's new map Fracture has increased the suspense regarding the new agent once again.

