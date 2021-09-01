Fracture in Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: When is the new map releasing, and what can we expect?

Valorant’s Episode 3 Act 2 arrives with Valorant’s next patch, which is 3.05, and is bringing a new map, Fracture. With Act 2, Riot is also giving players more information on Valorant’s mirrorverse.

When Valorant was first released last year, players were not only interested in the gameplay but also its story. Throughout its many episodes and acts, the game has created its own universe, including every agent in Valorant Protocol as well.

With the next update, Riot Games is extending more into the Valorant universe and adding more content for players to enjoy. The developer suggests players look into the new map as it features interactive narrative objects for the first time.

The arrival of Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 and what it brings to players

The Valorant 3.05 update brings a new map, Battlepass, gun skins, sprays and buddies. However, just like Episode 2 Act 3, Valorant won’t be getting a new agent and will only receive a new map.

The new map, Fracture, which was teased in Valorant’s Year One Anthem video, will be the game's seventh map to date. The map will have an H-shaped layout and will be visually split into two halves. The two halves will show a contrasting difference and will be connected by long zip lines underneath the map.

In the H-shaped layout map, the defender spawn will be in the middle of the map Fracture. The attackers will start from both sides of Fracture, and try to pinch the defenders. The map will also closely tie in with the current lore, just like it had with previous maps, such as Ascent, Icebox and Breeze.

For the first time, players will be exposed to the Mirror Earth Kingdom and interactive objects will help further the narrative.

The next update for Valorant arrives on 8 September 2021, and players will be able to enjoy the brand new map. Fracture will allow players to experience the game in new ways and will completely alter the narrative style of Valorant.

Edited by Sabine Algur