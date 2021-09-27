Valorant's next Sentinel agent will focus on "mechanical outplays"

Riot Games' Valorant developers have teased the next Sentinel agent for Episode 3 Act 3 in their latest State of the Agents.

Valorant received its last agent, KAY/O, a robotic initiator in Episode 3 Act 1. Since then, no new agents have been introduced into the game. However, there have been several teasers related to the agent codenamed "Deadeye."

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT State of the Agents is back. Character Producer @RiotMEMEMEMEME comes through with the latest take on recent and future Agent balance. See it here: riot.com/3m6BIEq State of the Agents is back. Character Producer @RiotMEMEMEMEME comes through with the latest take on recent and future Agent balance. See it here: riot.com/3m6BIEq https://t.co/eLMzvLT3OS

Many Valorant fans expected the new agent to arrive in Episode 3 Act 2, but Riot Devs surprised the community instead with a new map Fracture, expanding the game's mirrorverse theory. Now, the community has got its expectations high to see the next agent in the upcoming Valorant Act.

Valorant’s next agent will be a Sentinel having abilities to focus on enhancing gunplay

Riot Devs recently teased fans about the next agent joining the Valorant Protocol as a Sentinel. They left a sly hint involving a picture of a business card kept on the table, which most likely belongs to an employee of the Kingdom Corporation, as the popular Valorant lore enthusiast, Cynprel states.

| #VALORANT 🔻Deadeye State of the Agents🔻The team continued the tradition of teasing an upcoming agent in the State of the Agents today!In it, we get another small nod to Deadeye’s origin. As well as an image of a business card belonging to a Kingdom Corp employee. 🔻Deadeye State of the Agents🔻



In the latest State of the Agents, John Goscicki, Valorant's Character Producer at Riot Games, opened up about the plans of the next Valorant agent. He said,

"We took a step back and thought about different ways to provide another Sentinel to the roster."

Goscicki further described the next agent as,

"A Sentinel that focuses on mechanical outplays, with an additional focus of gunplay into the mix for an extra flourish."

The upcoming agent was teased during the launch of Valorant's seventh map, Fracture, which featured a strange voice with a French accent. Moreover, it also showed a bullet surrounded with a purple aura. Many fans speculated it was a potential tease from the new Valorant agent.

Riot devs have previously teased the agent in the "Year One Anthem" video and in Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass Tier 48 - "Manifest Elegance Card."

Cynprel - VAL Lore @cynprel The card shares visual motifs with the teaser player card in the battlepass, which leads me to believe the business card belongs to Deadeye. The card shares visual motifs with the teaser player card in the battlepass, which leads me to believe the business card belongs to Deadeye. https://t.co/eiTUpbVKOZ

However, the developers have now officially teased the next agent. With another new agent joining Valorant's Sentinel class, consisting of Sage, Cypher, and Killjoy, fans cannot wait for Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 to arrive soon.

