All KAY/O lineups in Valorant’s Bind

KAY/O, the newest addition to Valorant’s agent list is a robotic initiator who can suppress enemies’ abilities to fight back.

The new robotic agent has abilities ranging from suppression blades to grenades and flashes. Thus, the perfectly balanced kit makes it a great fit for Valorant’s Bind map.

Bind map callouts. (Screengrab from Blitz.gg) KAY/O's ZERO/Point lineup from Bind's B Port Exit. (Screengrab from u/EsportsConnoisseur/Reddit)

The presence of two one-way teleporters sets Bind different from other maps in Valorant and it also features multiple narrow passages that lead to the sites. Hence, players can make the best use of KAY/O’s ZERO/point (E) and FRAG/ment (C) abilities to combat these uses.

One can outplay in Valorant’s Bind map with KAY/O’s abilities. However, for this players need a strong knowledge about lineups to suppress their enemies without a peek.

Moreover, a great map knowledge and smart use of teleporters on the map can help in generating insane lineups for Bind, in Valorant.

KAY/O lineups for Bind’s A Site in Valorant

ZERO/point lineup

ZERO/Point lineup can suppress the enemies in Bind’s A Site at once but for that, a strong lineup is necessary. The player needs to get up on the boxes near the B Port Exit and then aim up till the bottom-center HUD’s left edge comes over the beam.

Then the player can throw the suppression blade to make it drop on the A site. This will prevent the enemies from using their abilities for combat, which will put the team to an advantage.

FRAG/ment lineup

KAY/O's FRAG/ment lineup from Bind's A Bath/Shower. (Screengrab from u/EsportsConnoisseur/Reddit)

For the FRAG/ment lineup, the player needs to aim for the opening in Shower/Bath’s ceiling. If the grenade is thrown from there, it will land at the A Site’s Heaven.

This will also resist enemies from taking a peek at A Heaven, and the player can easily rush into the site.

KAY/O lineups for Bind’s B Site in Valorant

ZERO/point lineup

KAY/O's ZERO/Point lineup for Bind's B Short. (Screengrab from T1m1co/YouTube)

KAY/O can easily suppress the enemies while they push through B Short. The player needs to stand against the A port as this will make the blade pass through it and suppress all the enemies, within the radius.

This is the perfect lineup for playing KAY/O on defense on Valorant’s Bind map, whilst making the best use of teleporters.

FRAG/ment lineup

KAY/O's FRAG/ment lineup from Bind's A Site. (Screengrab from u/ZaiyoM/Reddit)

Lineups allow the player to use the abilities of the enemies without being detected. Hence, the best lineup is when the player can damage the enemies from the other site.

The player has to stand against the wall, opposite to the pillar in front of U Hall, at Bind’s A site. Then aim up until the center-bottom HUD’s left edge (the two lines) meets the darker area of the wall.

Once the aim is set right, the player can run and throw the grenade with a jump. The grenade will drop at the B site, in front of the crate.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul