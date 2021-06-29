All KAY/O lineups in Valorant’s Ascent

KAY/O, the robotic initiator, is the newest addition to Valorant’s agent list introduced in Episode 3 Act 1.

Although many players are yet to unlock KAY/O, some have already played with it. Many popular content creators also got a chance to play the agent in early access.

Playing with the robotic initiator can be easy on Valorant's Ascent map, by knowing some insane lineups. Several players have experimented and discovered KAY/O lineups to outplay in Valorant.

Ascent map callouts. (Screengrab from Blitz.gg)

KAY/O is a machine of war, that is capable of suppressing enemies’ abilities, and makes them rely on gunplay. Hence playing with the robotic Valorant agent in Ascent can put the team at an advantage, as there are multiple entrances to the plant sites.

It also features a wide and open middle range, which increases the scope of taking a peek from multiple angles. All these can be taken under control with the help of KAY/O’s abilities.

KAY/O lineups for Ascent’s A Site in Valorant

ZERO/point lineup

KAY/O's ZERO/Point lineup from Ascent's A Lobby. (Screengrab from u/MrRed69/Reddit)

KAY/O’s ZERO/Point ability is a blade that sticks to a surface and suppresses enemies’ abilities who are nearby. This will suppress the agents on the A site immediately, with a lineup.

While entering the A site in Ascent, the player needs to stand in the corner of the left box in A Lobby.

Then they can aim in the top-left corner of the cloud, with the bottom-center HUD’s right corner line over the box, located below the antenna. This will make the blade hit the middle of the site and suppress all the enemies present. The area will be secured for the attack.

FRAG/ment lineup

KAY/O's FRAG/ment lineup from Ascent's A Lobby. (Screengrab from u/MrRed69/Reddit)

FRAG/ment is a nade that explodes multiple times after it hits the floor. This ability will help in clearing the A Rafters, as enemies mostly hold an advantage there.

For the FRAG/ment lineup at Ascent’s A Site, the player has to hold the same position as the ZERO/Point lineup, but change the aim.

The left edge of the bottom center HUD’s right line needs to be brought over to the corner of the A Main entrance’s right wall. While throwing it in the sky, the player needs to jump. This will make it land up in A Site’s Rafters.

KAY/O lineups for Ascent’s B Site in Valorant

ZERO/point lineup

KAY/O's ZERO/Point lineup from Ascent's B Lobby. (Screengrab from u/SLBranding/Reddit)

Enemies at Ascent’s B site can be suppressed immediately with the right suppression blade lineup.

To do this, the player has to stand in the corner of the Bait Shot in the B Lobby. Then aim at the upper corner of the cloud, and throw it into the sky. This will make the blade hit the shed at B site and suppress the opponent’s abilities.

This ZERO/Point lineup can be used best during a heavy attacking push to the B site.

FRAG/ment lineup

KAY/O's FRAG/ment lineup from Ascent's B Lobby. (Screengrab from u/SLBranding/Reddit)

The B site in Valorant’s Ascent map has multiple angles for defenders to take a peek at, especially from Mid Market. KAY/O’s FRAG/ment can prevent players from that, however, this is only possible with a strong lineup.

The player needs to hold the same angle as the previous B site’s ZERO/Point lineup. However this time, the player has to aim at the lower middle of the cloud, near the clock tower, and throw the nade with a jump.

It will drop at the Mid Market door, and resist the enemies from taking a peek.

KAY/O lineups for Ascent’s Mid in Valorant

FRAG/ment attacking lineup

KAY/O's FRAG/ment lineup for Ascent's Mid Cubby. (Screengrab from Sonuwu/YouTube)

While attacking from the Mid, enemies can take a fight from Mid Cubby. However, this can easily be avoided with the KAY/O’s FRAG/ment ability.

The player has to stand in the left-back corner of Mid Link and face the building. Then aim in the middle of the left building structure.

After the crosshair is placed at the right position, the player can throw the grenade. As soon as it hits the floor, it will explode in the Mid Cubby.

Meanwhile, the players and the rest of the team can attack from Mid Bottom in the Valorant’s Ascent map.

FRAG/ment defending lineup

KAY/O's FRAG/ment lineup for Ascent's Top Mid. (Screengrab from Sonuwu/YouTube)

While defending at Mid in Valorant's Ascent map, the Top Mid is a big threat especially when there is a sniper. The FRAG/ment ability can resist the enemies from taking a peek from there, and also cause them damage.

Valorant players need a strong lineup to do so. Firstly, they have to stand at the back right corner of the Bottom Mid. Then aim at the corner of the pizza signboard, and run till they reach the edge of the right wall.

After reaching there, the player has to jump and throw it in the sky to reach the Top Mid.

