Meet Gabe Kunda, the voice actor of Valorant’s new agent KAY/O

The new Valorant agent, KAY/O, is a robotic initiator introduced in the game, and Gabe Kunda is the man behind the agent’s voice.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 brought the game's first robot agent named KAY/O on June 22nd, 2021. Previously, Valorant agents were mostly Radiants or individuals equipped with Radiant technology. They represented different nations and cultures from all over the globe, but that's not the case with KAY/O.

KAY/O is a machine of war that aims to neutralize the radiants. The robotic agent carries the ability to suppress enemies. This puts the allies at an advantage by resisting the opponent’s abilities to fight back.

Allow me to introduce you to one of the baddest bots I have ever had the pleasure of vocally powering up…

KAY/O!!!!

Thank you so much @PlayVALORANT for the opportunity. I wish I could hug all of you but I’d probably squeeze ya to death!!🤣 #TimeToKillSomeRadiants 🎙❤️🤖 LETS GO! pic.twitter.com/PXFLoPOCAV — Gabe Kunda (@GabeKunda) June 22, 2021

KAY/O has got a robotic voice which is excellently played by the talented American voice actor, Gabe Kunda. Voice acting is the art of giving voice-overs, which needs a lot of skills to pull it off. Gabe has got his voice incredibly fit for the Valorant’s first robot agent.

More about Gabe Kunda, KAY/O's voice artist in Valorant

Gabe Kunda, also known as, Eay Gabriel Kunda is a voice actor from America. He was born in Texas, USA, on January 31st, 1994.

Before playing KAY/O in Valorant, he has worked as a voice actor in many other popular games, anime and TV spots. Many Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players might recognize him as Owethu "Jackal" Mabuza’s voice, in the game.

Faaaam! I’m shoooook!

You can hear me as this the voice of the Jakal, a new playable operator available through the Season 4 Battle Pass in @CallofDuty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone! I could cry brooooo. This is nuts!!!!!! Thank you @Treyarch 🙏🏾😭 pic.twitter.com/ZVu6FSmjag — Gabe Kunda (@GabeKunda) June 17, 2021

Gabe is also known for his works in many popular Anime shows. The American voice artist is responsible for the voice behind several anime characters. He has voiced Rock Lock in 'My Hero Academia' (2016), Gueldre Poizot in 'Black Clover' (2017), Qujappat in 'Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;Surrection' (2019), Kaburagi in 'Deca-Dence' (2020) and the list goes on.

Brooooooooo!!!!

I CANT BELIEVE I GET TO VOICE THIS KING IN MY HERO ACADEMIA!!!!! 🤯 Huge thanks to @ccarrollbeard and @FUNimation for this crazy amazing opportunity. This show is amazing! LETS ROCK, y’all! We in there!!!👊🏾 #MHA #PLUSULTRA pic.twitter.com/XBd7GP84CY — Gabe Kunda (@GabeKunda) November 23, 2019

He has worked with other media platforms like Paramount Network, MLB Network, Golf Channel, Disney, TNT, TBS, NICK, FOX, Jimmy Kimmel, CNN, FUNimation TV, FX, Golds Gym, and many more.

Gabe is now the voice artist of KAY/O in Valorant. His voice has given a realistic touch to the robotic agent, which makes it more lifelike.

