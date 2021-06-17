Valorant officially introduces new agent KAY/O: All you need to know

Valorant has officially introduced the latest agent of the game, KAY/O, ahead of the arrival of Episode 3 next week.

In the State of the Agents, May 2021, developers at Riot Games teased a new agent for Valorant Episode 3. Since then, they have teased a few details about the upcoming agents.

However, the wait is now over, as Riot has finally introduced the latest agent of the game, KAY/O.

KAY/O will arrive in Valorant in Episode 3:

Valorant devs always put their hard work into keeping the game fresh and entertaining for the players. With a new agent every three months and and a new map every six months, players always have something new to explore in-game.

In March 2021, Valorant introduced Astra in Act 2 Episode 2. Within three months, they again came back with another agent.

Agent Bio of KAY/O in Valorant

All the previous agents in Valorant have a background bio. They represent a different culture, history and nation. However, things are slightly different for KAY/O. KAY/O will be the first Robotic agent in Valorant.

As per the developers, KAY/O is a machine of war built for a single purpose: neutralizing radiants. His ability to suppress enemies cripples his opponents' capacity to fight back, securing him and his allies the ultimate edge.

The developers said,

With KAY/O we our goal was to add something that felt familiar totraditional FPS players, but had elements that made it uniquely fit withinVALORANT

The developers also revealed that KAY/O is the first agent that they started developing after the release of the game.

They revealed,

KAY/O was the first Agent that we started developing after the gamelaunched, and we wanted to integrate him into the world a bit more. By now you have seen the teasers on Breeze, which were one way wepursued this, for all of you lore inclined folks he has some funrelationships with the roster

However, players will have to wait a few more days to get their hands onto this new agent. The agent is expected to be available with the new update, which is scheduled for release on June 22nd.

