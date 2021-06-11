Summer Game Fest 2021 teases new Valorant agent set to arrive later this month

Valorant recently teased its upcoming agent at the Summer Game Fest.

Valorant developers had confirmed earlier that the new agent is coming with the arrival of Episode 3 later this month. Players are eagerly waiting for the new agent to launch in the game.

Finally, the developers have revealed a short teaser of the upcoming agent at the Summer Game Fest.

Valorant's new agent will be revealed later this month during the Summer Game Fest

The long wait for gaming enthusiasts all over the globe has come to an end as the Summer Game Fest kicked off today. On the first day of the Summer Game Fest, fans got some exclusive news about upcoming games. Valorant fans got to see the first official teaser of the upcoming agent.

Geoff Keighley, the host of the Summer Game Fest, said,

"There will also be a new agent (in Valorant), who could it be? Okay here is your first very very exclusive but very very quick tease to wet your apetitite with more to be revealed later this month during the Summer Game Fest,"

It was only a 9-second-long teaser, but it was enough to send the community into a tizzy. Based on the teaser, it looks like the next agent could be a robot whose brain is yet to be attached to his body.

Some have already started to believe that it has a connection to the previously revealed Duality Cinematic Trailer. The new agent can disable the abilities of the other agents for a few seconds, leaving players completely reliant on their gun-play.

However, Geoff Keighley also confirmed that players will receive multiple rewards in-game this month as part of Valorant's first anniversary celebration. He said,

"This month Valorant from Riot celebrated its one year anniversary and starting next Monday June 14th Prime Gaming members will get an exclusive player card to celebrate the one year anniversary and a pitty-party spray to June 25th."

More details about this will be revealed in the coming days of the Summer Game Fest.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod