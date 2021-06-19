KAY/O guide: How to play Valorant's latest Agent in Episode 3 Act 1

Valorant recently announced a new agent set for release in Episode 3 Act 1, KAY/O.

Valorant developers earlier promised to bring a new agent every 3 months. Keeping up their word, they are now ready to introduce KAY/O in the upcoming Episode 3 Act 1.

The developers have already revealed the abilities of KAY/O. Some famous Valorant content creators were given early access to the upcoming episode to try out the new agent. They have described some of KAY/O's key uses.

Valorant's KAY/O guide:

Valorant's new agent, KAY/O, is going to be an Initiator. However, according to the developers, KAY/O is a robotic agent who has the power to suppress enemy abilities to cripple his opponents' capacity to fight back, securing him and his allies the ultimate edge.

All the abilities of KAY/O are explained below:

E: ZERO/point

Throw the suppression blade and the blade will stick to the first surface it hits. Enemies cannot use their abilities if they are in the suppression area. This will help the players while entering the site while the opponents only have to rely on their precise gunplay for a few seconds.

Q: FLASH/drive

KAY/O's flash is different from that of the other agents in Valorant. Players can throw a charged flash using right click with a cooking time of 1 second as well as using left click with a cooking time of 1.6 seconds.

As an Initiator, KAY/O can blind the opponents when entering a site to help their team burst in. Players can use lineups to blind their enemies as well.

C: FRAG/ment

Frag/ment sticks to the floor and explodes multiple times, which can cause high damage with each explosion. However, it’s fairly easy to dodge, as it has a slow projectile speed. But it can also be useful for post-plants. With multiple line-ups, it can be very useful to deny the defuse for the opponents.

X: NULL/cmd

Using his ultimate ability, KAY/O empowers pulse radianite energy that suppresses enemies hit within its huge radius for a short duration. KAY/O acquires a combat stim throughout the duration and gets knocked down instead of killed when taking fatal damage. However, the Initiator can be revived by any of his teammates at this point or killed if the opposing team can deal 850 damage to the downed robot.

Players will have to wait a few more days to get their hands on the new agent. Valorant Episode 3 is scheduled to arrive on June 22.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod