All Viper lineups for Valorant’s Breeze

Playing in Valorant’s sixth map, Breeze can be easier with the right choice of an agent like Viper.

All Valorant agents are known for their unique set of abilities. Professional players tend to generate some ideas and discover new lineups. Agents like Viper can easily dominate a map if the player has immense map knowledge.

The new Breeze map has multiple entrances, which require a good controller agent to hold the site. Hence, Viper can be a great choice to play on this map.

After buffing on a v2.06 patch, her Poison Cloud, Toxic Screen, and Snake Bite ability cause a minimum of 50 health decay while crossing through. As a result, the controller can now hold a site for longer. This makes Viper, by far, a top pick for Breeze as well.

Breeze Viper A Execute 🐍 pic.twitter.com/UnFRAYtePd — Liquid Jonas (@Average_Jonas) April 25, 2021

Breeze callouts in Valorant

The new Valorant map, Breeze, has got wide space and more than one entrance. Hence, Viper can be a great choice to control and hold the side for longer.

Before starting with the lineup guide, it is important to get familiar with all the map callouts for Breeze in Valorant.

Advertisement

Abilities wise Viper lineups for Breeze in Valorant

Snake Bite Lineups

It is a chemical launcher that damages the enemy in Valorant. The player needs to launch a canister that shatters after hitting the floor. It creates a chemical zone that damages health and slows enemies.

Snake Bite Lineups

The snake bite lineups are a bit difficult to get equipped with. One can easily use this Viper’s ability without taking a pick. The wide-open areas in Breeze allow the players to use this ability brilliantly.

Advertisement

One can throw it from a distance or make it bounce from a wall to hit the targeted area. The Snake Bite ability is best for the post-plant scene during the match.

Toxin Screen Lineups

This ability is a long-line gas emitter launcher. Re-use the ability to create a tall wall of toxic gas at the cost of fuel. This ability can be re-used more than once.

Toxic Screen Lineups

The toxic wall can cause damage to the enemies and resist them from a heavy push to the site. This allows the player to hold the site for longer.

While entering from B Main to Site B, there are entrances from the Mid and Defenders Side, which the Toxic Screen can easily cover. The player can also divide the Mid into two halves by placing the Toxic Screen line straight from the Mid Bottom, passing over the Mid Pillar.

Whereas, in Site A, one can place the Toxic Screen line staring at the entrance of A Bridge from the A Cave entrance. In the case of Defense, players can place the line from the Cave A entrance at Site A and make it pass through the A Hall.

Poison Cloud Lineups

Advertisement

A gas emitter that can be used at the cost of fuel. It creates a toxic gas cloud. This ability can also be re-used multiple times and can be picked up to be redeployed.

Poison Cloud Lineups

The Poison Cloud ability also helps to hold the site after the post plan. One can easily set up the poison cloud from a distance without a pick. Similar to the Snake Bite, the Poison cloud can be placed from a distance.

One can place it by throwing it in the air from a distance or making it bounce on a wall to drop in the targeted area. This gradually reduces the chances of taking a pick, especially in the post-plant scene in Valorant.