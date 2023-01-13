Best Viper lineups for Lotus in Valorant

Valorant has introduced a brand new map called Lotus. With Viper being able to use Snakebite and other abilities, fans can employ a few lineups to get the most out of the Controller on the new map.

Agents with post-plant potential are a better choice when it comes to picking Controllers. The aforementioned character and Brimstone are currently at the top of the meta in this category. This article will include a few of the best Viper lineups one can use on Lotus.

Viper Snakebite lineups on Valorant's Fracture

Viper is an extremely strong Controller in Valorant who possesses an exceptional kit. Although she may come off as a bit situational on certain maps, players can still find her kit flexible if used correctly on Lotus. Her Snakebite mollies are extremely helpful in fighting off enemies in a post-plant situation. Moreover, one can also use it to deny attacker executions.

Mentioned below are a few Viper Snakebite lineups for all three sites on Valorant's Lotus.

A-site Snakebite

A-site Snakebite lineup for default plant

A-site lineup and positioning (Image via Riot Games)

This lineup can be performed when you're near the attackers' spawn in Roots. Upon climbing to the designated spot marked on the map, one can follow the lineup as shown in the image above. Snakebite will land on the box plant spot on site.

A-site lineup results for default (Image via Riot Games)

A-site second Snakebite lineup for default plant

A-site second Snakebite lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Another lineup that is also used from the default plant spot can be performed in Roots. One must come in front of the location marked on the map. The lineup can be executed by looking up and aiming at the spotted area in the image.

A-site second Snakebite lineup results on Valorant's Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

B-site

B-site Snakebite lineup for default plant

B-site post-plant lineup on Valorant's Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

The B-site on Lotus is pretty closed off compared to the other ones. One can perform the default Snakebite for the site from outside the attacker spawn by climbing on the box as marked in the image above.

B-site post-plant lineup results on Valorant's lotus (Image via Riot Games)

C-site

C-site Snakebite lineup

C-site Snakebite lineup (Image via Riot Games)

C-site default Snakebite can also be performed from outside the attacker spawn similar to B-site default molly. One can follow the lineup shown above by aligning their ability bar with the marked structure to land the Snakebite on the default plant.

C-site Snakebite lineup results (Image via Riot Games)

C-site second Snakebite lineup

C-site second Snakebite lineup for post-plant on Valorant's Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

This one can also be performed from the same spot as the default lineup. Upon aligning the mouse prompt with the leaves — as shown in the image above — the lineup will land on the plant spot in C-site. However, one will have to plant the spike near the central position of the site for this lineup.

C-site second Snakebite lineup results (Image via Riot Games)

Readers can get more ideas about the lineups upon exploring the map more. Since the map is still fairly new, players may take some time to get an idea of the lineup positions.

