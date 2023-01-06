Valorant Lotus map: Features, release date, and more

Riot Games will be introducing a fresh new map to Valorant with Episode 6 Act 1. It is going to be a massive update as it will also introduce a new Battle Pass with three skin collections and an entirely new weapon bundle.

The upcoming map will be called Lotus and will feature a calm, ecological scenery throughout the entirety of the map structure. The initial reveal presents a total of three bomb sites and avenues for quick rotations. It is ingrained with a sense of lost civilization.

This map will have a massive impact on Valorant’s developing lore as the roster tries to find answers in the ruined site.

Let us skim through the various features of the new map that could potentially shift the meta in Valorant.

Valorant’s upcoming map Lotus, features, and release date

The introduction of a brand new map and building it with three bomb sites is a bold move by Riot Games. The publisher is pushing the idea such that a format is here to stay instead of following the stale double-bomb site maps. The developers have successfully created a one that is lush green and has a semblance of lost heritage carved into the walls.

The compilation of all the elements that make up Lotus can be expected to engage the entire player base for countless hours as grinders learn their way around the new map. The recent trailer gave us a glimpse of the magical powers that unlocked the doors to this new map.

Release Date

Valorant’s latest map is scheduled to release on January 10, 2023, alongside the massive Episode 6 Act 1 update. It is expected to debut in a separate casual mode to help players discover and navigate through its various features.

Key features

The highlight of Valorant’s upcoming map, Lotus, is that it will feature a total of three sites, similar to Haven. It is going to be located in the Western Ghats, on Omega Earth’s India, and is largely inspired by Indian step-well structures and rock-cut Dravidian Architecture.

The map will contain several indications and elements that will provide an accurate visual representation of the Guardians in the lore. However, these features will be hidden and left out for the player base to notice and discover for themselves.

A total of three new mechanics will be included in the upcoming map. It will feature rotating doors instead of the conventional sliding doors that we have observed in Breeze and Fracture. A new destructible door or wall will be present on the map that can probably be affected by damaging abilities and bullets.

A new “silent drop” mechanic will also be featured on Lotus, making all three of the new mechanics first-of-its-kind in Valorant. The publisher has been stern while stating that this ruined site is not a temple and has no religious ties to any part of the world. The Lotus map will be introduced as a “Lost City” that held incredible power at some point in time for the lore.

This concludes the announcement of Valorant’s latest map Lotus and some of its key features. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more details on the upcoming map.

