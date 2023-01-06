Valorant Episode 6 Launch skin collection: Expected cost, release date, variants, and more

With the Episode 6 cinematic being revealed by Riot Games for the Valorant community to pore over, dataminers have leaked the upcoming skin bundle that will soon make its way to the in-game store. The upcoming Episode is set to go live later next week and the leaked bundle will reportedly follow suit.

Over the years, the developers at Riot Games have done a commendable job at introducing imaginative and well-designed weapon skins and bundles featuring beautifully put-together finisher animations. There are a plethora of skin bundles featuring a variety of weapons to play with that players can purchase from Valorant's in-game store when they are available.

Valorant's Episode 6 Launch Bundle leaked - Price, release date and more

The leak followed the premiere of the Episode 6 cinematic trailer and featured a short clip and various screen grabs from the said clip. The leaked video showcases various armored figures with glowing eyes and weapons in hand that sport the same mecha futuristic theme.

As revealed by @ValorLeaks on Twitter, the well-known leaker for Riot's competitive FPS title, the upcoming Episode 6 Launch bundle will have four variants - base, red, white and another one that has not been shared yet. The following weapons will be featured in the leaked skin bundle:

Operator

Bulldog

Vandal

Shorty

Melee

Given that the leaked skin line is being touted as the Episode 6 Launch bundle, we will likely get to see the upcoming cosmetic collection in the in-game store on January 10 (January 11 for India) along with the latest Episode. The currently featured offering in the store is the Cryostasis collection, priced at 7100 Valorant Points (VP).

It is expected that the Episode 6 Launch bundle will be an Exclusive Edition skin bundle, featuring various animations and a finisher. In that case, the price of the entire bundle will potentially be 8700 VP, with each gun likely costing 2175 VP and the melee possibly being listed at 4350 VP.

Episode 6 Act 1 will reshuffle the map pool for the Unranked and Competitive game modes, with Bind and Breeze being replaced by the return of Split and the debut of the ninth map Lotus. Players' competitive ranks will also receive a reset when the new Episode arrives, after which they will have to play 5 replacement games to get a rank.

The beginning of a new Act which will accompany Episode 6 also will mark the debut of a new Battlepass for Valorant players to engage in. This will likely bring a number of weapon cosmetics, player cards, sprays and more. Battlepasses are an integral part of the Valorant experience for players and the community will be eager to see what the developers have in store for them.

As mentioned above, Episode 6 will mark the introduction of the long-awaited 'City of Flowers' map, which will reportedly be called Lotus. The cinematic trailer for the latest Episode featured Alpha Agents Harbor and Astra making their way to the mythical city, unlocking its gate, and stepping in.

Viewers also get a look at Omega Agents' and their everyday lives before they are notified of the Alpha invasion. The trailer ends with Alpha and Omega Agents in a standoff, with each pointing their guns at the other. Interested readers can check out this article to learn more about the trailer and what it consists of.

Eagle-eyed Valorant fans were also quick to note that one frame of the cinematic trailer showed the overhead map of Lotus with three points marked. Various leakers, including @ValorLeaks, have confirmed the upcoming map will feature three sites, much like Haven. With the latest cinematic, players will be more eager than ever to dip their toes in the new location.

